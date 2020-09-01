covid-19.-brazil-announces-extension-of-aid-for-workers-in-pandemic

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, announced this Tuesday the extension of one aid paid to millions of Brazilians who lost income during the pandemic, which will be reduced to 300 real (46, 55 euros), payable by December.

Speaking to leaders of the center parties and members of the Government, Bolsonaro announced that he will send the project for administrative reform on Thursday and also announced the extension of emergency assistance for more four months.

Now we decide to extend [o auxílio emergencial] by provisional measure until the end of the year. The value just set is just over 50% of Bolsa Família [programa social de transferência de renda] to 300 reais ”, said the Brazilian President.

Last April, the Brazilian government created a program to help workers affected by the pandemic that consisted of paying three installments of 600 real (about 93 euros) until July. The benefit has been extended until September and is now extended again , with a lower value.

The announcement of the extension of the social benefit took place on the same day at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) informed that the The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 9.7% in the second quarter of the year.

The Brazilian President and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes were asked about the performance of the country’s economy, but declined to comment on the matter.