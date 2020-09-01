millions-of-children-in-europe-returned-to-mask-classes-this-tuesday

Millions of children return to schools in Europe this Tuesday, with face masks and various precautionary measures to prevent educational establishments from becoming the focus of the new coronavirus. French, Belgian, Russian and Ukrainian youth return to classrooms after German, Scottish and Northern Irish students have started in the past few days and weeks.

In French schools, which receive 14, 2 million students, the mask is mandatory for teachers and students from 11 years. Na Greece, masks will be required from kindergarten.

If the French Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, considers the new health protocol “simple and clear”, some teachers still have questions about organization in canteens or playgrounds

In Spain, where the beginning of the school year will be spread between the 4th and 15 in September, depending on the region, children from the age of six must wear a mask at school at all times.

In Belgium, the Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès, considered it “fundamental that children can resume u normal or as normal school life as possible ”, justifying the maintenance of the beginning of classes today.

A vision shared by the British Government, for whom the benefits of a return to school – this week in England and Wales – are greater than the potential risks.

In some countries, children take turns during recess, to avoid crowded yards. This is the case in Greece, where the return to school scheduled for 07 in September can still be delayed by one week.

In Russia, the return to school was marked by the announcement of the passage of one million infections by the new coronavirus in the country.

Although school in Italy starts at 14 in September, Italian secondary schools are opening today for recovery courses for suspended subjects, in what will be a first test of how safety rules work to prevent contagion at the beginning of the school year.

On the other hand, the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport approved on Monday night, at the request of the regions, the increase of up to 80% of the capacity of public transport – currently 50% – to allow students access to services.

of 2.5 million Israeli pre-school, primary and secondary school students started returning to school today, at separate times, with a mask, medical certificate and temperature control at the entrance of educational establishments.

In cities with high contagion rates for the new coronavirus, 130. 000 students were unable to return to classes while waiting for infections to stabilize, Education Minister Yoav Gallant said in an interview with public broadcaster Kan.

The Israeli Ministry of Education has established a school system that will combine face-to-face and virtual education, distribute 150. 000 portable computers among the most disadvantaged populations and will update or integrate the technological infrastructures in the 3. 600 schools in the country.

In Portugal, the next school year starts between 14 and 17 in September, with the return of the classroom activities, after a year that ended with distance learning, due to the Covid pandemic – 19.

Covid’s pandemic – 19 has already provoked at least 847. 071 killed and infected more than 25, 2 million people in 196 countries and territories, according to an assessment by the French agency AFP. In Portugal, 1. 822 people of 58. 012 confirmed to be infected, according to the latest Directorate bulletin- General Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China. After Europe succeeded China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.