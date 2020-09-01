covid-19.-50,000-students-miss-classes-in-the-netherlands-for-fear-of-the-virus

About 50.000 students from the Netherlands will have missed to the first days of classes for fear of the Covid pandemic – 19, according to estimates announced on the day that the phased restart of face-to-face classes in the country was completed.

According to a survey carried out by the educational organization Ouders & Onderwijs, about 2% of students do not will have returned to school and, while most parents, 61%, estimates that the risk of contagion at school is low, others 11% have serious concerns because they believe the danger is “too great”.

The organization’s director, Marieke Boon, explained that there is a “big difference” in the way schools approach education and treat children who are a Covid risk group – 19.

Some “cooperate well and are creative with home schooling or with measures so that children can return to school in a more adapted way ”, but others“ are stuck on this issue or do not want to dedicate themselves to it ”.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Arie Slob, explained that he has intention to “prevent the closure” of all schools nationwide in the event of a new wave of contagions and has ensured that he will focus on closing schools at the local or regional level, if necessary, or “taking additional measures in some locations”.

The back to school in the Netherlands started without a clear guide to the measures to be taken apply , which led several schools to require the use of masks in the rooms or just in the corridors.

Others follow the national policy, which rules out the use of this measure, because the central government considers that “ masks are not an asset, nor are they necessary ”, although students also do not keep their distance

One of the main concerns among experts is the obsolete ventilation systems in Dutch school buildings, which is why many classrooms keep doors and windows open for air circulation, hoping to adjust the ventilation problems and improving air quality in autumn and winter.

The total number of infections in the Netherlands is 70. 071, still counting 6. 215 deaths.