India Personal Care Packaging Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Packaging Type, Material and Products.

India Personal Care Packaging Market reached a value of US$ XX Mn in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during forecast period reaching a value of US$ XX Mn by 2026.

Market Dynamics:

The report analyzes factors affecting India’s Personal Care Packaging Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rapid Indian economic growth and a rise in disposable income resulted in changing lifestyle patterns in India. This led to an increase in the consumption of personal care products, which has driven the growth of the Indian market for personal care packaging. The development in packaging technologies and the availability of personal care products in innovative designs, such as sprays, pumps, sticks, rollers balls, and pen type, also boost the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the personal care packaging market such as packaging type, material, and end-user. Based on products, Indian market for skincare stood at $ X.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $ X.9 billion by 2026, owing to growing demand for skin care products across all age groups, particularly in Indian young population, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness among customers about several skincare products. Additionally, a rising number of working women is prominent to higher demand for personal care products. So, skin care to dominate the India personal care packaging market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/45625

Indian Consumer Focus on Sustainability to Drive Eco-Friendly Packaging:

Indian Consumers are becoming more aware of their surroundings and environment. As per Euro monitor Lifestyles Survey data, 28% of consumers strongly agree to have a positive impact on the environment over their everyday actions.

Packaging Industry in India:

Recycling and the Environment –

 Indian Government initiates to ban single-use plastics.

 Private Indian players collaborating to optimize recycling process on the back of government initiatives to reduce plastic waste, but there is a long way to go.

 Customer focus on sustainability to drive eco-friendly packaging.

Market for Cosmetic Packaging in India –

 New innovations in printing technology and material have unlocked various design trends for Indian cosmetic packaging.

 Major market players are applying polypropylene films for finest cosmetic packaging wherever BOPP (biaxially-oriented polypropylene) are favored as customary cosmetics packaging material. As its inception, 3D printing technology has being accepted by the cosmetic packaging companies internationally as it provides aesthetic feasibility to the product, and is usually employed to fragrances, shampoos and package cosmetics.

Indian Companies for Personal Care Packaging Market:

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the India Personal Care Packaging market. Amcor is the major player operating in the Indian market for personal care packaging. Amcor India was awarded a certificate identifying us as a Unilever Green Partner for successfully applying electronic invoicing through all units in India. Amcor is between the first suppliers to implement E-invoicing for Unilever Pan-India. This is the main step toward sustainability in daily operations at both Unilever and Amcor, aiding reduce printing and paper while also reducing carbon footprints and executive costs.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Personal Care Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Personal Care Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Personal Care Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Personal Care Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/45625

Scope of the India Personal Care Packaging Market

India Personal Care Packaging Market, By Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

India Personal Care Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Bottles

• Metal Cans

• Cartons

• Jars

• Pouches

• Others

India Personal Care Packaging Market, By Products

• Baby Care

• Bath and Shower

• Oral Care

• Skin Care

• Sun Care

• Hair Care

• Fragrances

• Others Products

Key players operating in India Personal Care Packaging Market

• Amcor

• AptarGroup

• Bemis

• Mondi Group

• Rexam

• RPC Group

• Silgan Holdings

• Sonoco

• Winpak

Table of Contents

India Personal Care Packaging Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Personal Care Packaging Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Personal Care Packaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-personal-care-packaging-market/45625/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com