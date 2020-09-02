India Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product and Application.

India Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Based on product, Flower based segment is expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during forecast year due to flower based ingredients are most commonly used in natural fragrance ingredients owing to the high availability of flowers extracts. Customer inclinations towards floral essence are driving the growth for flower based fragrance ingredients products.

On the basis of application, Soaps & detergents are projected to hold the largest share of the India natural fragrance ingredients market followed by cosmetics and toiletries owing to intensifying awareness concerning the adverse influences of synthetic chemicals used in personal care products.

The increase of disposable income is driving the natural fragrance ingredients market. Growing awareness related to health concerns among the people is boosting the growth of natural fragrance ingredients market. Growing urbanization and upgrading living standards of middle-class people are driving the growth in the natural fragrance ingredients market in India. Increasing the fashion trends & influence of western lifestyle will boost the market of soaps, cosmetics, and personal perfumes.

Expanded availability of highly scented body-care, bath-care, and shower-gels have reduced the sales of fine fragrances in India. Toiletries market is growing much faster to compete with women cosmetics.

Personal perfumes estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as increasing fashion trend in the youth of India and also an ageing population, rising personal grooming, and brand awareness. Raised middle-class population in India and Increased affordability of middle-class population.

Attar will continue to dominate the market but with western top notes. Uttar Pradesh is capital for the attar market.

New launches are become very expensive due to the trend would be to twist the top notes of established Fragrances and re-engineer them.

Key player’s studies, analysed, profiled and benchmarked in natural fragrance ingredients market are J.K. Helene Curtis Limited, CavinKare Private Limited, Burberry India Private Limited, Coty India Beauty and Fragrance Products Pvt. Ltd., Avon Beauty Products India Pvt. Ltd., Fragrances and Flavours Industry, Aroma Chemical & Essential Oil Industry, Ancillary units, Allied industries, FAFAI, Ecotrail Personal Care, Ayca, Body Portion, Just Herbs, Paras Perfumers, and Rose Soap Fragrance.

