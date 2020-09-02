India Household Cooking Appliances Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Fuel Type.

India Household Cooking Appliances Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

India household cooking appliances market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, rising population, a consequent increase in disposable income, and rising consumer awareness. Busy time schedule of working women and families find it affordable to invest in cooking appliances with high technology, which saves time as well as makes cooking tasks easier. Advanced technology in cooking appliances with enhanced designs and improved efficiency are further fueling the growth to the cooking appliances market. Utilizing highly advanced household cooking appliances are trending among today’s women. Kitchen appliances are operated electricity, renewable and solar energy are gaining popularity in the cooking appliances market. Increase in the number of unmarried individuals or students who prefer takeaway food rather than setting up their kitchen act as a barrier to the growth of household cooking appliances market.

Household cooking appliances market is segmented by product and fuel. On the basis of product type, household cooking appliances market is classified by microwaves, ovens, cooktops, and other. Cooktops and cooking ranges will be dominating the household cooking appliances market over a forecast period. Variety cooktops, such as the gas, electric, or induction cooktops, smooth surface cooktops; and coil cooktops are driving the cooktops and cooking ranges segment in the household appliances market. Microwave oven segment is the second largest in the household cooking appliances market. A microwave oven is faster than that of other conventional cooking. Food cooked by a microwave oven is more nutritious than that of other conventional cooking methods. Based on fuel type, household cooking appliances market is divided by cooking gas and electricity. Gas fuel segment is dominating in the household cooking appliances market. Cooking with gas is efficient in terms of speed and taste, these factors are drives the gas appliances market. Electric ovens often cycle between using the bake and broil elements during preheating, which can be less efficient.

The key players operating in the India Household Cooking Appliances Market are TTK Prestige, Bajaj Electricals, LG, Samsung, Inalsa, IFB, Panasonic, Phillips, Bajaj Electricals Limited, TTK Prestige Limited, Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited, Stove Kraft Private Limited, Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited, Franke Faber India Ltd., Elica PB India Private Limited, Tuareg Marketing Private Limited, and Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Household Cooking Appliances Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Household Cooking Appliances Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Household Cooking Appliances Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Household Cooking Appliances Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Household Cooking Appliances Market

India Household Cooking Appliances Market by Product Type

• Microwaves

• Ovens

• Cooktops and Ranges

• Other

India Household Cooking Appliances Market by Fuel Type

• Cooking gas

• Electricity

India Household Cooking Appliances, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Key Players, India Household Cooking Appliances Market

• TTK Prestige

• Bajaj Electricals

• LG

• Samsung

• Inalsa

• IFB

• Panasonic

• Phillips

• Bajaj Electricals Limited

• Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt Ltd

• Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

• Stove Kraft Private Limited

• Kaff Appliances (India) Private Limited

• Franake Faber India Ltd.

• Elica PB India Private Limited

• Tuareg Marketing Private Limited

• Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Contents

India Household Cooking Appliances Market

1. Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. India Household Cooking Appliances Market Size, by Value and Volume (US$ Mn)

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

5. Market Decision Framework

5.1. Porter’s Analysis

5.2. Value Chain Analysis

5.3. SWOT Analysis

5.4. PEST Analysis

6. India Household Cooking Appliances Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. India Household Cooking Appliances Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

