Global Sports Sun Care Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Form, Sun Protection Factor, Sport and Region.

Global Sports Sun Care Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.90 % during a forecast period.

Global Sports Sun Care Market Dynamics:

The sports sun care products contain a wide range of products like creams, gels, lotions, sprays, lip balms, and wipes with different sun protection factor ranges.

Rise in consumer awareness about the harmful effects of UV among sports athletes and health-conscious sports players is one of the key drivers in the global sports sun care market. The rapidly increasing section of wealthy sports personalities and number of sports activities across the globe are expected to drive growth in the global sports sun care market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the strict government regulations concerning the chemical composition in the sun care products is expected to limit the growth in the global sports sun care market. Extensive chemical ingredients present in the sun care product can deliver harmful side effects. The FDA has restricted the usage of almost 14 out of 16 ingredients, which are used in sport sunscreen products. The ban and restriction on the chemical is expected to hamper the growth of the sports sun care market.

The sport consumers are demanding sun protection products, which have a simple UV protection. An increase in requirement for multifunctional ingredients and simpler formulations are expected to increase the demand for sports sun care. Ingredients key players are developing the product ingredients, which able to play different roles in the formulation from UV and deliver the pollution and sun care protection.

The extreme sports segment holds a XX % market share in the global sports sun care market. An increase in the number of sports activities like athletics, rappelling, cycling, beach volleyball, and rock climbing are expected to increase the demand for sports sun care products.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global sports sun care market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the presence of the large sports player population in the region. The existence of the high temperature by the sun in the Asian countries is expected to boost the market growth in the sports sun care market. An increase in sporting activities and temperatures are increasing the incidence of skin diseases. These factors are increasing the requirement for sports sun care products, which is contributing to the significant share in the market.

Competative Matrix:

Some of the prominent brands in the market are focusing on research & development activities to reinforce their footprint in the global sports sun care market. For instance, the Solskyn Personal care company has to invest heavily in research & development to make new products and upgrade its existing products. The key players are also concentrating on the development and production of natural and organic products. Additionally, key players are engaged in increasing their product portfolios to fulfill the varying requirements of consumers across the globe. They are also expanding their businesses through online distribution channels to increase profitability.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Sports Sun Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Sports Sun Care Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Sports Sun Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sports Sun Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Sports Sun Care Market

Global Sports Sun Care Market, By Form

• Cream

• Gel

• Lotion

• Liquid

• Sprays

• Lip Balm

• Wipes

• Others

Global Sports Sun Care Market, By Sun Protection Factor

• SPF 6 – 14

• SPF 15 – 29

• SPF 30 – 50

• SPF 50+

Global Sports Sun Care Market, By Sport

• Extreme Outdoor

• Baseball

• Swimming

• Others

Global Sports Sun Care Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Sports Sun Care Market

• Fresh LLC

• EltaMD, Inc.

• La Roche-Posay

• Coppertone

• Shiseido Co., Ltd

• Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

• Solskyn Personal Care Llc

• SolRX Sunscreen

• VLCC Personal Care

• Coola Llc.

• Mission Skincare

• Banana Boat

• Neutrogena

