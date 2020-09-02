Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Material, Product, End-User, Technology and Region

Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 7.1% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Sports apparel embellishment includes printing and embroidery techniques. Screen printing is currently the most popular sports apparel embellishment technique as it is comparatively affordable, thus suited for mass production.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the sports apparel embellishment market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Increase in the consumption of sports apparel because of the growing health concern and increasing fitness activities. Changing patterns and consumer preference towards sports apparel with a good aesthetic look are the key drivers of sports apparel embellishment market.

Printing technologies is a huge industry with deep-rooted presence in various emerging economies such as China, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and others. This industry has been creating sports apparel clothing with dazzling designs that are mostly used in sports activities such as athletics sports, football, among others. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used in making such clothing and easy availability of counterfeit products act as the major restraint for sports apparel embellishment market. On the contrary, growth in demand for trendy and fashionable sports apparel and increase in popularity of sports apparel among children are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the sports apparel embellishment market.

Screen printing segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Screen printing is a technology that transfers ink to the substrate fixed onto the pallet, it contains three components including a screen, ink, and squeegee. The ink used in screen printing technology is thicker & brighter than digital printing technology.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the sports apparel embellishment market, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, health awareness, healthy lifestyle, the increasing number of health clubs & fitness centers, and changing consumer preferences for sports apparel are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the regional market. Such as, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), 9.4% of the North America population was suffering from diabetes. Moreover, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, 39.8% of the U.S. population was affected by obesity, which is expected to give rise to fitness activities in the region.

The leading players in the outdoor sports apparel industry focus on providing the customized solution to consumers as their key strategies to gain a significant outdoor sports apparel embellishment market share.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market

Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market, By Product

• Upper Body

• Lower Body Wear

Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market, By Material

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market, By Technology

• Screen Printing

• DTG Printing

• Heat Transfer Printing Techniques

• Embroidery

Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market, By End-User

• Recreational Sports

• Professional Sports

Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key layers operating in the Global Sports Apparel Embellishment Market

• Konica Minolta, Inc

• The M&R Companies

• Kornit Digital

• Workhorse Products

• A Division of Bergmann Group

• Durst Group

• ROQ

• SPG Prints B.V

• Dover Corporation

• Roland DG Corporation

• Shanghai Zhenshi Industry Co., Ltd

