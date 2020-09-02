Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Charging Type, Operation Mode, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Definition:

The robotic vacuum cleaner is generally called robovacs and it is mostly used for cleaning residential and small commercial spaces, like floors. The unit of the robotic vacuum cleaner contains a mobile base, batteries, cleaning system, programming software, and other accessories. Robotic vacuum cleaners use intelligent sensors and a camera fixed on top to clean tight corners and hard-to-reach surfaces. Robotic vacuum cleaners are equipped with innovative features like laser vision, room mapping, and robotic self-charging to offer convenience to users.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Drivers & Restraints:

The shifting lifestyles of people since the last decade on account of long working hours lead to time shortage to tend to the household responsibilities, which is also driving the augmented residential robotic vacuum cleaner demand. Another factor that is expected to contribute remarkably toward the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market globally during the forecast period is the increasing numerous technological advancements for emerging advanced products. Additionally, residential robotic vacuum cleaners these days have several advanced features that consist of room mapping, laser vision, spinning brushes, etc., which are expected to positively impact the residential robotic vacuum cleaners market in the future.

Manufacturers are emerging the product by introducing several changes in the product. For example, Dyson Company launched Dyson 360 which has a 360° camera on the top and supports navigation. In 2017, Xiaomi Corporation launched a robotic vacuum cleaner with 12 different sensors for scanning the area & creates an algorithm and a virtual map for well-organized navigation.

On the other hand, battery life is one of the main growth inhibitors as these products consume higher power, therefore reducing operating time. Inability to effectively clean rooms having complex structures is also expected to be a limitation to the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation:

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market can be segmented into type, charging type, operation mode, distribution channel, and region.

According to the operation mode, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is divided into self-drive and remote control robots. The self-drive robot does not need any human interference and operates mechanically, while the remote control robotic vacuum cleaner wants humans to operate and monitor the operation of the robotic vacuum cleaner. Though it is the leading contributor to the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market, the remote control segment is expected to witness a slower growth rate as compared to the self-drive segment during the estimated forecast.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most eye-catching region over the estimated period thanks to the continuous adoption of home appliances. Manufacturers want to enter the Asia-Pacific region to gain significant market share in the future. But, North America and Europe dominated the global market for robotic home vacuum cleaners because of the inclination for premium brands in these areas.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type

• In-house Robot

• Outdoor Robot

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Charging Type

• Manual Charging

• Battery Charging

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Operation Mode

• Self-Mode

• Remote Control

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

• iRobot Corporation

• Neato Robotics, Inc.

• Dyson Inc

• Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

• Philips Electronics N.V

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• BLACK+DECKER Inc. (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.)

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Miele & Cie. KG

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Haier Group Corporation

• Electrolux AB

• Bissell Inc.

• Cecotec Innovaciones Sl

• others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

