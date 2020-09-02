Global Portable Generator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Power rating, Fuel type, Application, End-user and Region

Global Portable Generator Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global portable generator market and contains a set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with the appropriate dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global portable generator market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

On account of the increasing frequency of power grid failures, an upsurge in the adoption of portable generators has been observed across the globe. Other factors like rapid urbanisation, mounting population and increasing industrialisation in developing economies are also contributing to the increased demand for portable generators. Additionally, as electrical appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, communication equipment, etc. have become an indispensable part, the residential users are increasingly using portable generators because of the safety as well as mobility of the appliances.

The 10 kW to 15 kW segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2017. 10 to 15 kW portable generators are mainly used for residential and commercial purposes. They also meet the need for end-users in terms of cost. The between 10 kW and 15 kW segment is also expected to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. After 10 to 15 kW, above 15 kW portable generators are projected to expand at a moderate rate due to its use in construction and mining sites.

Gasoline sub-segment dominated the market due to its compatibility toward the small capacity engine. The gasoline is also readily available and enables quick starting of the engine. Portable diesel generators leading the market, holding the largest share as these are relatively smaller in size than gas generators.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific is expected to form one of the largest markets for the global portable generator market. High growth in the APAC regions attributed to developing economies such as India and China. The increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply across the developing economies is driving the overall Portable Generator Market growth.

The scope of Global Portable Generator Market

Global Portable Generator Market, By Power Rating:

• Less than 5kW

• 5–10kW

• Above 10kW

Global Portable Generator Market, By Fuel Type:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Natural Gas

• Others

Global Portable Generator Market, By Application:

• Emergency

• Prime/Continuous

Global Portable Generator Market, By End-User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Portable Generator Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Portable Generator Market

• Honda Power

• Generac

• Briggs & Stratton

• Yamaha

• United Power Technology

• Champion

• Wacker Neuson

• Hyundai Power

• KOHLER

• TTI

• Sawafuji

• Honeywell

• Eaton

• HGI

• Pramac

• Mi-T-M

• Scott’s

