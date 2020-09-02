Global Well Testing Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region

Global Well Testing Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The demand for energy is rising globally as developing countries continue to consume huge amounts of energy. The increasing demands of energy across the world are driving the growth of well services market. In addition, the oil and gas industries started to rise their efficiency with the introduction of the next generation technologies in their production. The growing production of oil and gas is anticipated to contribute in the growth of well testing market. Furthermore, growing demand for well-testing services in the developing countries and rising popularity of real-time well testing service are projected to create several opportunities in the well testing service market. Nevertheless, the fluctuations in the crude oil prices is hindering the growth of well-testing service market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to applications, the offshore segment dominates the well testing services market. Excess reduction of onshore oil & gas assets has shifted investments from onshore to offshore oil & gas assets. Several key players in the oil & gas industry are investing heavily in offshore assets. Hence, a move from onshore to deep-water offshore drilling is expected in the next few years, led by major international oil and E&P companies that are ready to invest in exploration efforts.

Prominent companies in global well testing services market have been continuously involved in improving service quality with enriched timelines. Companies have been investing heavily on R&D for emerging inventive technologies. The global well testing services industry is moderately consolidated.

Geographically, North America dominated the global well testing services market in 2017 and the same trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The U.S. drilled more than 14,500 wells in 2016 and is projected to explore more oil & gas wells in the future. The U.S. upstream sector is a composite combination of technical, financial, political, and logistic factors. Growing exploration of unconventional reserves is expected to boost the demand for well testing services in the country in the future.

The report offers the actual size of the well testing services market for 2017 and projected size for 2018 with forecast for the next nine years. The global well testing services market has been delivered in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated on the basis of type and application segments of well testing services market. The market revenue has been provided for global, regional, and country-level markets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global well testing services market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global well testing services market.

Scope of Global Well Testing Services Market

Global Well Testing Services Market, By Type

• Down hole

• Real Time

• Reservoir Sampling

• Surface Well Testing Services

• Subsea Services

• Others

Global Well Testing Services Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Well Testing Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Well Testing Services Market

• Schlumberger Limited

• HELIX ESG

• Halliburton

• Expro Group

• Weatherford International Plc.

• AGR Group ASA

• Tetra Technologies Inc.

• TestAlta

• CETCO Energy Services

• Oil States International Inc.

• PTS Production Technology & Services Inc.

• Abraj Energy Services

• SAOC

• Emerson Automation Solutions

• Integra Group

• TechnipFMCplc

