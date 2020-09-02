Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Product Type, and Region

Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market was valued at US$ 57.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 167.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.55% during a forecast period.



Based on the product type, tractors are expected to hold the largest share in the market due to autonomous tractors has advanced systems which are a lot of utilized and sensors that an efficient driverless vehicle would possess. In addition, autonomous tractors have features such as auto-steering systems which provide superior control even in the low-visibility conditions and it can be set up with mobile hotspots for in collect data from the sensors that are located all over the field. On the basis of type, partial autonomous type is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to cost efficiency.

Major driving factors of the market are autonomous equipment’s minimize the human effort required in farm processes such as harvesting, seed sowing, fertilization, and scarifying. Partially-autonomous equipment’s a slower human effort by assisting the driver in certain actions, while autonomous equipment’s are driverless, which completely replace the driver with numerous software and hardware components. Autonomous equipment’s are more precise and help in planting, sowing, harvesting, and performing other functions more precisely, which helps enhance yield with minimum loss. Rising lack of labor conditions is also propelling the market. The high cost of fully-autonomous and partially-autonomous equipment’s are expected to hamper the market; moreover, they are anticipated to be profitable in the long-term, as they are anticipated to repay their cost by saving on labor charges.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to this region is an early adopter of advanced technologies, which is the major factor for the huge market share of this region in the autonomous farm equipment market across globally. Rising demand from this region for products such as tractors, harvesters, and UAV installed with auto-steering functions is also boosting the market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Autonomous Farm Equipment Market are Bobcat, ClaasKGaA GmbH, Kubota, DeutzFahr, Yanmar, Iseki & Co., AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Case IH, Agrobot, Energid, Clearpath Robotics, Autonomous Solutions, Wageningen UR, Agritronics, Kinze Manufacturing, and New Holland.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-autonomous-farm-equipment-market/22831/

