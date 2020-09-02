Global Cloud Backup Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Cloud Backup Market is expected to reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX %.

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Cloud Backup market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this market include the increasing generation of huge volumes of data and lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises backup are the key growth factor for Cloud Backup market.

The public cloud sub-segment among the deployment type segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Public cloud segment is expected to lead the market due to growing adoption of cloud backup majorly by enterprises and are developing new and better ways in order to enhance operational benefits that reduces the costs.

Geographically, the Global Cloud Backup Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to improved penetration of smart technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Additionally the growth in the spending for deployment of small solutions across the various levels of government in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Cloud Backup Market analysis and segmentation with respect to component, service provider, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Cloud Backup Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Global Cloud Backup Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the Global Cloud Backup Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Cloud Backup Market globally.

Global Cloud Backup Market2

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Cloud Backup Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Backup Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cloud Backup Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Backup Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The major key players that influence growth of Global Cloud Backup Market includes:

• Asigra Inc.

• Carbonite, Inc.

• Datto, Inc.

• Efolder, Inc.

• Iron Mountain Incorporated

• Veeam Software

• Acronis International GmbH

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• Code42 Software, Inc.

• Druva Software

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Cloud backup vendors

• Telecom service providers

• Cloud service providers

• System integrators

• Government agencies

• Consultancy firms/advisory firms

• Managed service providers

• Training and consulting service providers

The scope of the Global Cloud Backup Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Cloud Backup Market based on component, service provider, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Cloud Backup Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Cloud Backup Market, by Components:

• Solution

• Services

Global Cloud Backup Market, by Service Provider:

• Managed Service Providers

• Telecom & Communication Services

• Cloud Service Providers

• Others

Global Cloud Backup Market, by Deployment Model:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

Global Cloud Backup Market, by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Size Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Backup Market, by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government and Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Education

• Energy

• Others

Global Cloud Backup Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Major Table Cloud Backup Market of Contents Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. END-USER OVERVIEW

4.1. Key Trends

5. GLOBAL CLOUD BACKUP MARKET, BY COMPONENTS (2019-2026)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Solution

5.2.1. Solution Market Overview

5.2.2. Solution Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Services

5.3.1. Services Market Overview

5.3.2. Services Market Size & Forecast

5.4. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Trends

6. GLOBAL CLOUD BACKUP MARKET, BY SERVICE PROVIDERS (2019-2026)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Managed Service Providers

6.2.1. Managed Service Providers Market Overview

6.2.2. Managed Service Providers Market Size & Forecast

6.3. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Cloud Service Providers

6.3.1. Cloud Service Providers Market Overview

6.3.2. Cloud Service Providers Market Size & Forecast

6.4. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Telecom and Communication Services Providers

6.4.1. Telecom and Communication Services Providers Market Overview

6.4.2. Telecom and Communication Services Providers Market Size & Forecast

6.5. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Others

6.5.1. Others Market Overview

6.5.2. Others Market Size & Forecast

6.6. Global Cloud Backup Market, by Trends

