Global Cloud Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment, Solutions, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography.

Global Cloud Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 89.92 Billion by 2026 from US$XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Global Cloud Analytics Market is segmented by deployment, solution, organization, vertical and geography. Deployment type is classified as private, public, hybrid and community cloud. Solution is sub segmented into Cloud BI tools, Enterprise information management, Enterprise performance management, Hosted data warehouse solutions, Government, Risk, and Compliance, Complex event processing, Analytics solutions. Organization size is splits into SMEs, large size. Verticals are divided into BFSI, Media and entertainment, Business and consulting services, Research and education, Retail and consumer goods, Telecommunication, Healthcare and life sciences, Energy, Government, Manufacturing, Others. Geography wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cloud analytics brings together the driver of cloud computing and big data analytics. Cloud analytics is a cloud service model which are performs data analysis and Cloud Analytics process on data stored in the cloud. Service is delivered through SaaS Cloud Analytics, social media analytics and hosted data warehouses. Cloud analytics assist organization to increase agility and derive effective decision making. Cloud analytics has the capability to offer opportunities to the different business domains to analyse the sales, marketing, supply chain and customer service data. Merging customer demographics, market size and competitive information with cloud analytics help to improve the marketing and forecasting capabilities.

On the basis of organization type global cloud analytics market is divided into SME’s & large organization. Large organizations are more likely to implement the cloud analytics services for their organization owing to the ability of cloud to accommodate data from any source from any channels.

In terms of geography, Global Cloud Analytics Market has its wings spread in North America and endures to expand during the forecast period. Also, Asia pacific tails the lead owing to rise in the technological advancements in countries like China, Japan and India. Due to new technologies & early adoption of the cloud, North America adores the leading position with most of the software based company concentration in North America.

Key players operating on the market are, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Google Incorporation, Hewlett-Packard, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, Microstrategy, Vmware, Inc., Tibco Software, Rackspace, Qlik Tchnologies Inc., Pivotlink, Panorama Software, Newvem, Kognitio, Jaspersoft, Information Builders, Informatica, Infor Global Solutions Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Cloud Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cloud Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the global cloud analytics market Report:

Global Cloud Analytics Market, By Deployment

• Private cloud

• Public cloud

• Hybrid cloud

• Community cloud

Global Cloud Analytics Market, By Solutions

• Cloud BI tools

• Enterprise information management

• Enterprise performance management

• Hosted data warehouse solutions

• Government, Risk, and Compliance

• Complex event processing

• Analytics solutions

Global Cloud Analytics Market, By Organization Size

• Small and medium-sized business

• Large enterprises

Global Cloud Analytics Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Media and entertainment

• Business and consulting services

• Research and education

• Retail and consumer goods

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Energy

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Cloud Analytics Market, By Geography

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Cloud Analytics Market

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Teradata Corporation

• Google Incorporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Tableau Software

• Microstrategy

• Vmware, Inc.

• Tibco Software

• Teradata

• Rackspace

• Qlik Tchnologies Inc.

• Pivotlink, Panorama Software

• Oracle Corp.

• Newvem

• Microstrategy

• Microsoft Corp.

• Kognitio, Jaspersoft

• Information Builders

• Informatica

• Infor Global Solutions Inc.

