Global Platform Cart Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application and Geography.

Global Platform Cart Market was valued US$ 720Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1100.50 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44 % during a forecast period.



Platform carts are also called as a load supporting carts or platform trucks. They are generally made of steel or wood, which have wheels or castors that can be moved manually. The designs are the material of construction of carts significantly depends on the end user application. Carts are widely used to transport materials to a storage area and sometimes steel carts itself are used to store goods.

The increasing demand of Platform carts from shipping and receiving areas, warehouses, mail quarters, construction, and manufacturing plants are driving the growth in the global platform cart market. Growing demand in rail transportation, increasing demand for platform carts on platforms of rails and bus stations for handling the luggage are booming the platform cart market across the globe.

A rising infrastructure of hotels, cafes, and supermarkets results in the growth in demand for the platform carts. Cost-effectiveness and convenience compared to the conventional transporting method are the key driving factors of the platform carts market. Furthermore, increasing automation in manufacturing industries is limiting the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in platform carts with superior specializations is forecasted to open new opportunities for the platform carts market.

Platform storage & transport carts segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the platform cart market. The growth can be accredited to increase the demand for these carts into the manufacturing industries as in the production plant, which helps to store the product and transport.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global platform cart market including regional analysis information. Geographically, North America is estimated to lead the global platform carts market. Huge urbanized centers and a large number of infrastructures such as airports, railway stations, and commercial chains are expected to drive the platform cart market in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold significant growth in the global platform cart market. The growth can be attributed to rapid Industrialization and greater adoption of platform carts in the region. Increasing population, expanding the international airport, hotels and hospitality and the rail infrastructure in the developing economies such as India and China are boosting the growth in the platform cart market.

Key profiled and analysed in the reports includes in the global platform cart market such as Quantum Storage Systems ,AGAB Press automation ,CADDIE ,Emmegi Group ,I-lift Equipment ,Giovanelli S.a.s ,Rubbermaid ,Commerical Products LLC and SALL S.r.l.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global platform cart market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

