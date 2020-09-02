Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Material, Application, Capacity, and Region.

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market revenue was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at XX% in forecast period.



Market Overview:

The packaging is an essential marketing element for cosmetic products, which reflects the image of the cosmetic products and attract consumer attention. Cosmetic and cosmetic packaging industries are directly related to each other. As cosmetic demand propels, key players are concentrated towards offering effective cosmetics and suitable product usage, which helps to dispense and drive design innovation. A shift in consumer lifestyles has led to the adoption of new hygiene routines. For example, the use of anti-aging products, driving the sales of beauty & personal care packaging, globally. The increasing trend for flexibility and affordability is expected to increase the consumption of small size cosmetic package products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The global metal cosmetic packaging market is driven by an increase in demand for cosmetic products. The demand for cosmetic products depends on the simplicity of its packaging and attractiveness. The packaging reflects the information, style and also signifies the commercial identity of the cosmetic product.

The considerable rise in disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, rising demands of skin and sun care products because of the varying climatic conditions are some of the driving factors, which are increasing the consumption of the cosmetics among the population. The rise in the adoption of cosmetic products for superior beauty appearance is one of the key drivers in the market growth. An increase in commercial setups like salons and beauty parlors are driving the demand for metal cosmetics packaging.

However, volatile raw material prices, fluctuations in the supply of raw materials are expected to restrain the global metal cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period.

Market Trends:

The usage of 3D printing technology, which helps to enhance the appearance of metal cosmetic packaging is one of the key trends witnessed in the metal cosmetic packaging market. Significant players in the metal cosmetic packaging market are introducing 3D printing for metal cosmetics in their product contributions. 3D printing gives an appealing look to cosmetic products and is mostly used to package cosmetics, like fragrances and shampoos. Its added advantage is the beautiful look that attracts consumers.

Market Segmentation:

The metal cosmetic packaging market employs resources, like tin, and aluminum as packaging materials for the production of packaging equipment. According to the application, the hair care segment is going to have a profitable growth throughout the forecast period, on account of the consumer demand for shampoos, and hair conditioners are some of the factors driving the growth of the metal cosmetic packaging market.

Region-wise, Europe metal cosmetic packaging market is held the dominant position in the market in 2019, which was attributed to factors like increased awareness about cosmetic products. U.K and Germany are foremost contributors to the European metal cosmetic packaging market. However, the Asia Pacific metal cosmetic packaging market is expected to share significant growth in terms of value and volume. The significant share in the market is attributed to the rise in penetration of cosmetic products in developing economies like China and Japan. The APAC is projected to be leading region in the global market during the forecast period (2020-2027), thanks to varying lifestyles of people and services, which are provided by beauty and wellness industries, and growing middle-class population in emerging countries.

Recent Development:

On 11 Jun, 2019, Aptar Group Inc. acquired two prominent pharmaceutical service companies, Nanopharm Ltd. and Gateway Analytical LLC, for a combined enterprise value of around US$ 50 million. And on 1 May, 2018, Aptar Group Inc. acquired Reboul from Vacheron Industries SAS.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Product

• Tubes

• Bottles

• Pumps & Dispensers

• Nail Care

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Material

• Aluminum

• Tin

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Application

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Makeup

• Nail Care

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Capacity

• Lesser than 5 ml

• 5 ml – 10 ml

• 11 ml – 15 ml

• Above 15 ml

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market

• Aptar Group Inc.

• RPC Group Plc

• Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd

• Quadpack Industries

• HCP Packaging

• Fusion Packaging

• Swallowfield Plc

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• Albea S.A.

• Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG

