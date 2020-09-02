Global Hydration Containers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Capacity, Material Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Hydration Containers Market was valued US$ 4.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 6.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.03 % during a forecast period.



Global Hydration Containers Market: Overview

Growing consumer preference towards the usage of suitability products in developing nations of Asia Pacific, which is enhancing the demand for hydration containers. It is projected that, a recyclable hydration container can be used an average of 80 times before its carbon footprint becomes almost equivalent to that of a single-use bottle. These factor lead to increase the demand for hydration container market during the forecast period. The rising middle class, increase in disposable income of individuals in emerging countries, and health concerns have increased the affordability and preference for hydration containers, which drive the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Global Hydration Containers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing deployment of innovative technologies and increasing focus of players in re-engineering their existing products have caused in the introduction of new products. The hydration containers market is also projected to observe high competition owing to increasing use of advanced technologies by various players to introduce different products in the market. The growing number of sports fans and higher preference for healthy drinks and juices have also forced hydration containers manufacturers to innovate in their products.

The key factor that restrict the usage of hydration containers in the market is the high cost of materials such as steel, aluminium, and glass used for their production. The price factor plays a significant role in consumer preference towards glass-based or metal-based recyclable hydration containers.

Global Hydration Containers Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, Hydration containers such as reusable water bottles, tumblers, shakers, infusers, etc., are extensively favoured over single-use bottled water for hydration purposes in many regions around the world. This is mostly owing to the recyclable and eco-friendly characteristics of hydration containers which increases the demand for the market share. Companies are concentrating on fetching down the cost of metallic hydration containers, and plan to increase consciousness among people to stop using single-use plastic water bottles. Inclination towards the use of metallic recyclable hydration containers will not only help decrease plastic waste, but also diminish petrochemical consumption which will help in protecting the environment.

Global Hydration Containers Market: Regional Analysis

In geographical area, the North Americas was the largest revenue sponsor during 2019 and will continue to be the foremost revenue contributor during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing military expenditure as per NATO regulations and development in the adventure sports destinations in the US will fuel the demand for hydration products in the region during the forecast period. The growing rate of involvement of sports fans in various outdoor sports such as camping, swimming, and biking, which will drive the necessity for hydration products in the market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Hydration Containers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Hydration Containers market.

Scope of Global Hydration Containers Market

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Product Type

• Water Bottles

• Cans

• Mason Jars

• Mugs

• Tumblers

• Shakers

• Infusers

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Capacity

• Up to 20 Oz

• 21 to 40 Oz

• 41 to 60 Oz

• Above 60 Oz

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Material Type

• Metal

• Polymer

• Glass

• Silicon

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

• Retailers

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Others

• e-Retail

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Hydration Containers Market

• CAMELBAK PRODUCTS, LLC.

• Tupperware Brands Corporation

• Brita, GmbH

• SIGG Switzerland AG

• Thermos L.L.C.

• Cool Gear

• International LLC

• Klean Kanteen, Inc.

• Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd.

• Nalge Nunc International Corp.

• AQUASANA, INC.

• Ignite USA

• LLC

• Bulletin Brands, Inc.

• Nathan Sports, Inc.

• O2COOL

• Hydro Flask

• Bubba Brands, Inc.

• Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

• Emsa GmbH.

