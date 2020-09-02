Global Flies Repellent Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Ingredients, By Distribution Channel, and By Region.

Global Flies Repellent Market was valued US$2.35 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Major driving factors of flies repellent market are rising demand for natural or organic flies across the world. Homs LLC, a U.S. based flies repellent manufacturer makes products from natural active ingredients. Due to increasing public awareness about diseases caused by flies such as loa filariasis, onchocerciasis, sleeping sickness, and leishmaniasis are boosting the flies market growth. The restraint of the global flies repellent market is rising concern of consumers towards the use of harmful chemicals in synthetic ingredients.

The report of Global Flies Repellent Market is segmented by product, by ingredients, by distribution channel, and by region. Based on product type, flies repellent market is segmented into sprays & aerosol, cream & oil, and others. In terms of ingredients, the flies repellent market is segmented as natural ingredients, and synthetic ingredients. Further distribution channel segment, flies repellent market is segmented into online, and offline. Based on regions, the global flies’ repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of product type, it is segmented into vaporizers, spray, cream, and others. In 2018, vaporizers was the leading segment and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the insect repellent market forecast period. Vaporizer helps in reducing insect count and generally contain herbal. Wide range applications of the product has made it popular among consumers.

Based on Ingredients, Flies repellent products made from natural active ingredients are the leading segment and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the insect repellent market forecast period. The citronella oil and other essential oils are harmless to humans. Natural active ingredients are better than DEET made from synthetic active ingredients, as natural active ingredients are non-inflammable in nature.

Based on distribution channel, online segment is the leading segment and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the insect repellent market forecast period, due growing trend towards online perching of Flies repellent products.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the largest insect repellent market share in 2018, owing to the rise in awareness regarding the benefits of insect repellents among consumers and increase in number of insect borne diseases in countries such as India, the Philippines, and Indonesia. In addition, government initiatives in countries such as India regarding awareness of insect borne diseases has further driven the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flies Repellent Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flies Repellent Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Flies Repellent Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flies Repellent Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Flies Repellent Market:

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Product Type:

• Sprays & Aerosol

• Cream & Oil

• Others

Flies Repellent Market by Ingredients:

• Natural Ingredients

• Synthetic Ingredients

Flies Repellent Market by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Flies Repellent Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Flies Repellent Market:

• S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• New Avon LLC.

• Coghlan’s Ltd.

• ExOfficio LLC.

• Homs LLC.

• PIC Corporation

• 3M.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flies Repellent Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flies Repellent Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flies Repellent Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flies Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flies Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flies Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flies Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flies Repellent by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flies Repellent Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flies Repellent Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flies Repellent Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

