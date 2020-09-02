Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Machine Type, Application, and Region.Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Machine Type, Application, and Region.

Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market was valued at US$ 3.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global cosmetic packaging machinery market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global cosmetic packaging machinery market.

To continue productive and competitive, manufacturers are adopting creative and energy-efficient ways to conserve resources, improve recycling levels, and develop new generations of materials. The seamless integration of software & hardware is enabling manufacturing industries to reduce wastage, lower accident rates, and produce robust besides accurate products in an economically profitable way. These systems offer well monitoring and maintenance options, so, reducing glitches in the manufacturing process. With technologies, similarly DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES, the automation equipment have become more sophisticated and can perform more complex actions at a comparatively low operating cost. Likewise, coupled with advances in the sensor technology, these technologies have started the era of smart packaging, which results in an improvement in business processes.

Labelling Machinery widely used for helping creativity by allowing labels to be applied to the front and back of a product, wrapped around the product, as a three-panel design or any other custom application. Pressure sensitive labelling machine will normally work well with a glass or plastic containers and coding equipment will allow for lot numbers, expiration dates or other information to be printed directly to the label.

Region-wise, North America denotes developed regional markets for cosmetic packaging machinery and is anticipated to see the rapid growth in the upcoming years. The US is a hub for cosmetic products and is known for innovative and quality products. The consumers in the US are seeking out products geared toward their specific needs and preferences. The region has the footprint of many multinational companies, such as Revlon, MAC Cosmetics, Avon, and L’Oreal.

The scope of Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market

Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market, by Machine type

• Form/Fill/Seal Machinery

• Wrapping Machinery

• Labelling Machinery

• Closing Machinery

• Laminating and Delaminating Machinery

• Test and Detection Machinery

• Packaging Machinery Accessories

Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market, by Application

• Hair Care

• Nail Care

• Skin Care

• Others

Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market

• I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

• Vetraco Group

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• Prosys Innovative Packaging Equipment

• Packsys Global Ltd.

• Marchesini Group S.P.A.

• Wenzou Rigao Packing Machine Co. Ltd.

• Wimco Ltd.

• Turbofil Packaging Machine Llc.

• A Packaging Systems Llc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cosmetic Packaging Machinery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

