Global Manure Separator Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product Type, Industry Level, Sales Channel and Region

Global Manure Separator Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 6.1% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A manure separator is an innovative system that separates manure into solid and liquid streams with the help of gravity or a mechanical system while offering technical and environmental aids in manure management.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Manure Separator Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Manure separator helps the cows comfort as deep green bedding can be done by using a manure separator. As the dry manure is a bit heavy which in turn perfectly suited to develop well-built bedding. The dry manure hardly sticks to cows, which results in cleaner cows and assistances to maintain good hygiene.

Treating manure helps to upsurges farm profitability by improving the plant’s health and soil fertility. Along with the above-mentioned benefits using manure separator is also a cost-effective solution of manure removal as the manure separator is easy to transport the solid product as compared to the slurry.

The report on global manure separator market covers segments such as product type, industry level, sales channel and region. Based on product type, the roller size<40 inches segment is expected to register significant growth, because of the increasing use of fertilizers made from manure.

The direct channel is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. In the direct channel, players approach consumers directly without the involvement of other members and third parties. This channel is not usually profitable as it takes a significant amount of time to search and convert prospective clients into active consumers.

The Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, growing government and environmental regulations regarding animal byproduct wastage and consumption of non-biodegradable raw materials are fueling the demand for manure separators to meet the rising demand for organic fertilizers. For instance, the Indian government has allocated over US$ XX million for ‘Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development’ to meet the growing demand for basic infrastructure, which would encourage livestock farmers to opt for better farm management solutions, for instance, organic manure separators.

The competitive landscape section in the manure separator market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the manure separator market. Streamside Systems, LLC is the major player operating in the global market. Streamside Systems has adopted the company’s patented ‘Collector technology – usually used for prevention and restoration of sedimentation impacts on streams – for use by cattle farms using sand for bedding.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Manure Separator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Manure Separator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Manure Separator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Manure Separator Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Manure Separator Market

Global Manure Separator Market, By Product Type

• Roller size70 inches

Global Manure Separator Market, By Industry Level

• Pig farm

• Cattle farm

• Others

Global Manure Separator Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct channel

• Distribution channel

Global Manure Separator Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Streamside Systems, LLC

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Daritech

• CRI-MAN S.p.A.

• Delaval, Standley & Co

• VYF Distribution

• BAUER

• Anping Zhehan Filter Equipment Co., Ltd

• Keydollar BV

• EYS Screw Press

• Press Technology

• McLanahan

• Patz Corporation

• Slootsmid

