Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Material, Component, End-use, and Region

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.25 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Global Plastic Extrusion Machine MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Plastics have emerged to be an essential manufacturing and packaging element in the current years. Increase in need for plastics by the packaging industry drives the market growth. Various types of plastics are processed through different processing machines in the manufacturing process, due to toxin resistant and pollutant free factors, plastics processing gains an increase in consumption across packaging industries are driving the growth of the global plastics processing machinery market. Furthermore, In Automotive, manufacturers have a strong opportunity to introduce innovative plastic products which are being manufactured to meet consumer demand for fuel effective & high-performance lightweight vehicles. Oil & gas and construction industries are expected to boost the demand for plastic extrusion machines during the forecast period.

The trend in the plastic extrusion machine market is expected to increase on account of growing demand in automotive industries, High consumption of packaged foods generates the need for plastics, which thereby fuels the demand for the global plastics processing machinery market. At the same time, the high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the plastic extrusion machine industry. On the other hand, technological improvements create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Based on machine type, the market is segmented into a single-screw plastic extrusion machine and twin-screw plastic extrusion machine. Out of these, the twin-screw plastic extrusion machine segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because of extensive use of twin-screw plastic extrusion machine in packaging and construction industries, owing to its various benefits such as advanced mixing ability, high productivity, and ability to handle several processing functions such as mixing, melting, and venting in one extruder.

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a XX% share in the plastic extrusion machine market during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific occupy more than two-fifths of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2026. It would also achieve the fastest CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period. There is a high demand for plastic extrusion machine in the region due to the presence of many small to mid-level manufacturing sectors such as consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and others requiring high quality and continuous profile extruded plastic products in economies such as China and India.

The plastic extrusion machine market Report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The plastic extrusion machine market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. This report also provides the information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, target Client of Market. Also provides detail strategies, M&A offered by the company. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global plastic extrusion machine market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global plastic extrusion machine market.

Scope of Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market:

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market, by product type:

• Single screw extrusion

• Twin screw extrusion

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market, by material:

• PVC

• PP

• PE

• Others

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market, by component:

• Screw Drives

• Heaters

• Dies

o Blown film extrusion

o Sheet/film extrusion

o Tubing extrusion

o Co-extrusion

o Extrusion coating

o Others

• Others

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market, by end-use:

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Consumer Goods

• Packaging

• Others

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market, by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Apex Engineers

• Reifenhauserindia

• Shyam Plastic Machinery

• KraussMaffeiBerstorff

• Extrusion Technik USA, Inc.

• TROESTER GmbH & Co. KG

• Well Shyang Machinery (WSM)

• W. Brabender Instruments Inc.

• MITSUBA MFG. CO., LTD.

• DEGUMA-SCHÜTZ GmbH

• Bausano&FigliSpA

• CostruzioniMeccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA

• KabraExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

• Milacron Holdings Corp.

• Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik

• The Japan Steel Works

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

• UNION Officine MeccanicheSpA

