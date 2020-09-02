Blockchain Retail Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, by End-User and by Region

Blockchain Retail Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of XX%.



Blockchain Technology is the key security mechanism behind cryptocurrency transactions. It has multiple cross-industrial applications including retail sector. Blockchain technology will certainly revolutionize the retail sector through its distributed public ledger system.

There are numerous driving factors for adopting Blockchain Technology. It works on decentralized platforms. Transparency, cost reduction, elimination of third parties, cryptographic security, micro-payments, and immutability are the obvious advantages of blockchain solutions. the growing interest in the adoption of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management industry, increasing need efficiency and speed in retail and supply chain transaction, rapidly transforming international trade and retail industry scenario backed by increasing venture funding and investments towards the blockchain technology providers are the key drivers to implement blockchain technology in the retail sector.

The financial sector is the pioneer in exploring and adopting blockchain solutions for smart transactions. Blockchain will disrupt the retail industry and will create growth opportunities, monetization avenues, and facilitate digital transformation. However, lack of a central entity & common standards and lack of awareness & understanding of the use of blockchain technologies are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. The key financial and retailing hubs, and massive shipping and trading markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore, provide huge growth opportunities for the adoption of the blockchain in the retail and supply chain management sector in APAC. However, lack of awareness and technical understanding about blockchain technology could restrain the Blockchain Retail Market growth across regions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report segments the Blockchain Retail Market by provider, application, and region. Talking about applications, the supply chain management is expected to rule the market in 2018 – as various multinational retail and supply chain management corporations are deploying blockchain technologies across various business processes to bring a reduction in costs of verification, execution, arbitration, and fraud prevention. Identity management and fraud detection application is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment by 2026, as the technology helps validate the authenticity, ownership, and origin, through the supply chain of goods and documents, the identity of customers doing transactions and the date and time of policy issuance, thereby helping reduce fraud rate and providing easy management. The payments application is also expected to grow at the faster rate, owing to reduced risks, improved efficiency, and transparency in payment systems, provided by blockchain across the retail industry.

In the case of providers, the application providers are the fastest growing segment in the overall market. The introduction of technologically advanced blockchain solutions has witnessed the certain level of adoption in retail and supply chain management corporations thereby fuelling the overall market growth.

In the case of geographic coverage, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. North America is considered as the most advanced region with regard to technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of key industry players of blockchain technology solutions in this region is the main driving factor responsible for the growth of the Blockchain Retail Market. Major multinational retailers such as Walmart and supply chain management/logistics companies UPS and FedEx in this region are adopting the blockchain technology. Europe is expected to gain pace in terms of adoption in the coming years, as companies across different business processes are increasingly adopting the blockchain technology. Furthermore, APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing funding-backed start-up activities in the blockchain technology aimed at transforming the retail industry scenario.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Blockchain Retail Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Blockchain Retail Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Blockchain Retail Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Blockchain Retail Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report:

Block chain Retail Market ,By Provider

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

Block chain Retail Market , Application

• Compliance Management

• Identity Management

• Loyalty and Rewards Management

• Payments

• Smart Contracts

• Supply Chain Management

• Others (Anti-Counterfeiting, Advertising, and Consumer Data Management)

Block chain Retail Market , By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Block chain Retail Market , Key Players:

IBM

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS

Bitfury

Auxesis Group

Cegeka

BTL

Guardtime

CoinBase

loyyal

Sofocle

BigchainDB

RecordsKeeper

BitPay

Abra

Reply

Provenance

ModulTrade

Blockverify

OGYDocs

Warranteer

Blockchain Foundary

