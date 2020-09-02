Global Cartoning Machines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Machine Type, Capacity, Orientation, Dimension, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Cartoning Machines Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Key factor driving the cartoning machines market is shifting consumer preference and demand for innovative packaging solutions. This is compelling packaging machinery manufacturers to devise machinery that can handle vast volume with negligible human interference. However, the adoption of innovative packaging solutions is mainly dependent on speed of packaging with minimum errors and the one that includes minimum wastage of raw material.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing healthcare industry in several parts of the world is also positively impacting global cartoning machines market. The demand for a range of packaging solutions to transport and store clinical products is given that opportunities to cartoning machine manufacturers to develop specialized machines. But, the food industry is currently the primary end-use industry for cartoning machines market.

In terms of orientation, the key segments of global cartoning market are vertical cartoning and horizontal cartoning machines. Currently, the horizontal cartoning machines segment leads the market because of its affordability advertisement higher flexibility to accommodate a range of carton sizes. The horizontal orientation is appropriate for end-load cartons, while the vertical orientation is suitable for top-load cartons. The high demand for end-load cartons accounts for the dominance of horizontal orientation cartoning machines.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the leading 38.55 % market share in 2017. Going forward, the region is anticipated to gain in terms of market share because of substantial growth of packaging machinery industry in China and India.

North America cartoning machines market is expected to display a lethargic growth behind 250 basis points in market share between 2019 and 2026. The Europe cartoning machines market is possible to display tepid growth over the 2019-2026 forecast period.

The report delivers deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. Additionally, this report offers insights into the factors that are driving and restraining global cartoning machines market. Furthermore, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2026. Also have highlighted future trends in the cartoning machines market that will impact the demand throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings perception into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the cartoning machines market to understand the present and future trends in this market and express their strategies accordingly.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global cartoning machines market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global cartoning machines market.

Scope of Global Cartoning Machines Market

Global Cartoning Machines Market, By Machine Type

• Top-load

• End-load

• Wrap-around

Global Cartoning Machines Market, By Capacity (Cartons per minute)

• Upto 70 CPM

• 70 to 150 CPM

• 150 to 400 CPM

• Above 400 CPM

Global Cartoning Machines Market, By Orientation

• Horizontal

• Vertical

Global Cartoning Machines Market, By Dimension (Length X Breadth X Height cm3)

• Upto 200 cm3 (10X4X5 cm3 )

• 200 to 1,000 cm3 (14X14X5 cm3)

• 1,000 to 5,000 cm3 (50X10X10 cm3)

• 5,000 to 10,000 cm3 (28X28X12 cm3)

Global Cartoning Machines Market, By End-Use Industry

• Food

• Beverage

• Healthcare

• Personal Care

• Homecare

• Other

Global Cartoning Machines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Cartoning Machines Market

• Molins Langen

• IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• Marchesini Group

• OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

• IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

• ROVEMA GmbH

• Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion

• Cama Group

• Triangle Package Machinery Co.

• Douglas Machine Inc.

• ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited

• Econocorp Inc.

• PMI Cartoning Inc.

• Pakona Engineers Pvt Ltd.

• Korber Medipak Sysems North America Inc.

• Bradman Lake Group Ltd.

• Jacob White Packaging Ltd.

• ADCO Manufacturing

