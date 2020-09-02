North America IoT Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Vertical

North America IoT Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.North America IoT Services Market by TypeProfessional services sector’s main assets are expertise and knowledge that are typically delivered by highly skilled professionals and by the knowledge-based systems. Internet of Things (IoT), consists of invisible sensors interacting seamlessly with each other, is not traditionally associated with professional services but is gradually being implemented due to the increase in adoption and demand.

Dynamics of the workplace in North America are changing at faster rate, with digital technologies enabling remote work, talent networks, greater collaboration, and mobility in organizations. Companies are working on providing high levels of expertise, such as consultancies, and audit with the legal firms rethinking workplace dynamics. It helps in promoting social collaboration and knowledge sharing by introducing IoT-based and big data technologies into their workplaces.

One such example is Deloitte in the United States using an award-winning internal application to offer services to consultants when they are in the office ranging from hoteling or workspace reservations, connecting consultants with other team members, along with providing travel concierge services.

IoT based services and application used by companies recommend destinations and also send push alerts in real-time keeping at equivalence with the change in weather or traffic conditions. A user profile is built up over time using these services, based on preferences and a history of interactions, to enable predictive capabilities together with delivering more personalized recommendations.

The company benefits using IoT services market from greater productivity, optimal use of space, and optimal utilization of consultants’ time and expertise. Certain key factors that are taken into consideration by the

companies in the services include:

• Project designing and planning

• Development

• Deployment

• Knowledge Transfer

• Solutions Consulting

To run the North America IoT Services Market technologies successfully, a properly managed service across each layer of IoT ecosystem is required. The IoT consists of devices, connectivity, security, applications and an efficiently managed service is required to manage these in an effective way. Hence managed services will play a major role in the North America IoT Services Market. The managed services consists of managed devices, managed security services, managed networks, and managed infrastructures where managed security services are expected to play a key role.

North America especially US is a service oriented region with rapid technological developments in the workplace, and have resulted in companies changing their paradigm of work culture. IoT has been a game changer especially across the services industry which is growing at one of the fastest rate in the recent times. Consulting services especially will hold a significant market share in North America IoT Services Market along with retail and utilities sector being some of the major beneficiaries from the overall development of North America IoT Services Market.

Key players operated in market include AT&T, Intel Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, IBM Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Vodafone, Wind River, AGT, Telit, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, SOTI Professional Services, Scalable Systems, Globecomm, KARYA Technologies, Credexo, Subex Limited, Bell IoT Solutions, Blair Technology Solutions Inc., Cisco, Microsoft Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America IoT Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America IoT Services Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America IoT Services Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America IoT Services Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of North America IoT Services Market:

North America IoT Services Market by Type:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

North America IoT Services Market by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Transportation & Logistics

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others

Key players operated in market include:

• AT&T

• Intel Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• IBM Corporation

• NTT Data Corporation

• Vodafone

• Wind River

• AGT

• Telit

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions

• SOTI Professional Services

• Scalable Systems

• Globecomm

• KARYA Technologies

• Credexo

• Subex Limited

• Bell IoT Solutions

• Blair Technology Solutions Inc.

• Cisco

• Microsoft Corporation

