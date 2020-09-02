Global Biochar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Feedstock, By Technology, By Application, and Geography

Global Biochar Market is segmented to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Biochar Market is a charcoal used to improve the soil fecundity, prevent soil degradation, isolate carbon into the soil, and provide protection against some of the foliar and soil-borne diseases. Biochar can enhance soils, sequester carbon as well as provide usable energy. Biochar also has a tendency to filter and retain nutrients from percolating soil water.

Biochar Market can be an important tool to increase food security and cropland diversity in areas with severely depleted soils, hardly organic resources, and inefficient water and chemical fertilizer supplies. It is produced by heating various waste products such as agricultural waste, wood waste, forest waste, and animal manure.

In the production of biochar, these waste products are primarily used as feedstock. Biochar aids in carbon sequestration and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Biochar Market is easily available of a cheap and wide variety of feedstock. Increase in biochar applications in the agriculture sector, Reliable and constant flow of energy, and strict environmental regulations. Increase in the use of biochar to enhance soil fertility and crop yields, as well as waste management ability, is also driving the Biochar Market for biochar.

Global Biochar Market can be segmented by feedstock, by technology, by application, and region. On the basis of the feedstock, wood biomass segment accounted for nearly half of the overall demand in the Biochar Market. Wood waste that is converted into biochar is used as a valuable soil amendment product. Based on technology, Pyrolysis technology is one of the most efficient and effective ways of producing a high-quality product.

Gasification technology does not create stable biochar which can be used in agriculture for soil amendment. Gasification technology has witnessed a rise in demand on account of the growing need for electricity in distributed energy systems. In terms of application, Agriculture was the largest application segment in 2017 and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America was the dominant player in 2017. North America followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It is expected to show significant growth on account of the increasing need for organic food and the high consumption of meat. In North America, biochar awareness is better compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key prominent Biochar Market players in the global biochar market are Biochar Products Inc., Diacarbon Energy Inc., Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Genesis Industries, Green-Charcoal International, Vega Biofuels Inc., The Biochar Company, Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Full Circle Biochar, and Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd.

Global Biochar Market Scope:

Global Biochar Market, By Feedstock

• Agriculture Waste

• Forestry Waste

• Animal Manure

• Biomass Plantation

Global Biochar Market, By Technology

• Pyrolysis

• Gasification

• Others

Global Biochar Market, By Application

• Gardening

• Agriculture

• Household

Global Biochar Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Biochar Market:

• ECOSUS

• Cool Planet

• Biochar Supreme

• NextChar

• Terra Char

• Genesis Industries

• Interra Energy

• CharGrow

• Pacific Biochar

• Biochar Now

• The Biochar Company (TBC)

• ElementC6

• Vega Biofuels

• Carbon Gold

• Kina

• Swiss Biochar GmbH

• BlackCarbon

• Carbon Terra

• Sonnenerde

• Biokol

• Verora GmbH

• Biochar Products Inc.

• Diacarbon Energy Inc.

• Agri-Tech Producers LLC

• Green Charcoal International

• Vega Biofuels Inc.

• Full Circle Biochar

• Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biochar Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biochar Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biochar Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biochar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biochar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biochar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biochar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biochar by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biochar Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biochar Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biochar Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Biochar Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/biochar-market/11779/

