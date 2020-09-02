Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market by Recycling Technique – Pyrolysis, and Shredding; by Products – Tire-derived Fuel, Tire-derived Aggregates, Rubber Mulch, Rubber Powder, and Other Products; by End-use – Cement Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper Mills, Electric Utility Boilers, Construction & Infrastructure, Sports Complexes & Playgrounds, Tires & Rubber, & Other End-use and by Regions – Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Share and Forecasts from 2019 to 2026

Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Tire recycling downstream products market is experiencing the growth due to rising automobile industry around the globe. Manufactures use different material to recycle and transform it into completely new product. Recycling of tires, which is used in several applications e.g., municipal corporations of the various developed & developing countries use the waste bins made from recycled tires.

In the process of road construction a substance called as asphalt (rubber powder) is used widely, which is produces from the recycled tire. Asphalt is cost-effective, which supports the growth of tire recycling downstream products market. The cost of raw material required for the road construction are increasing that supplements the rise in demand for alternative substitutes, simultaneously demand for high-performance road construction materials is also increasing.

Major players in the industry are concentrated toward new innovations and technological advancements to achieve a sustainable future for the tire industry. Players operating in global tire recycling downstream products market are interested toward growth of the industry, by focusing on expansion plans, R&D, organic & in-organic growth strategies, long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities. Uses of recycled tire in various applications, new innovations from the major players and government’s interest helping to boost the global tire recycling downstream product market and will experience the growth at CAGR XX.XX% in the forecasted period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Regional Analysis:

In global tire recycling downstream products market, Asia Pacific region was the key contributor in the growth in 2018. Increase in road constructions & automobile sector is driving the tire recycling downstream products market in Asia Pacific region. In the total market of Asia Pacific, country wise major player is China who has accounted for around 41% share, while Japan held around 7% share.

Due to the growth of paper and cement industries, the North America region is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period in the global tire recycling downstream products market. Latin America held the minimum share among all regions of the global tire recycling downstream products market.

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, studied and analyzed by various segment:

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market by Recycling Technique:

• Pyrolysis

• Shredding

o Mechanical

o Cryogenic

o Others (including Waterjet Machining Process)

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market by Product:

• Tire-derived Fuel

• Tire-derived Aggregates

• Rubber Mulch

• Steel

• Rubber Powder

• Others (including Crumb Rubber and Fiber)

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market by End Use:

• Cement Manufacturing

• Pulp & Paper Mills

• Utility Boilers

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Sports Complexes & Playgrounds

• Tires & Rubber

• Others (including Chemical Industry and Steel Production Plants)

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Dynamics:

The Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market.

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Drivers:

The demand for high-performance road construction materials is increasing consistently owing to the decreasing quality of roads, has become a major concern for the public sector. For repairing and constructing new roads asphalt is widely used. But the cost of raw materials for asphalt has increased noticeably, creating barriers for cost-effective road construction. This has increased the need for alternative substitutes which has boosted the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market.

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Restraints:

Though the material is supposed to be recycled and there are many driving factors for the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market, increasing issue of the disposal and huge volumes of worn-out tires is becoming a concern that impacts the growth and major restraint for the tire recycling downstream products market.

The process of recycling impose the less amount & involves the low cost R&D, which can attract new entrants. To process & use the Recycled tire Downstream Products is still a big task & challenge for the underdeveloped and many developing countries. Rapid advancement in the recycling technologies are very much needed for this sector.

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Opportunities:

Current technologies & emerging new innovations are responsible to bring the flow in the pipeline of processing scrap tires to useful products. The more useful and innovative product creates more opportunities for the growth of global tire recycling downstream products market.

There are many key players around the globe who are continuously striving for and will come up with new technologies generating huge opportunities in the market. The market dynamics with respect to opportunities is thoroughly explained and studied more in the report.

Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market: Competition Landscape

The global tire recycling downstream products market has the presence of a large number of players. Low capital investment and low R&D expenditure can increase chances of entering new players in the market in the forecast period resulting in tough competition in the tire recycling downstream products market.

Major players in the Global tire recycling downstream product market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to tire recycling downstream product, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market are:

• Liberty Tire Recycling

• ResourceCo

• Ragn-Sells Group

• Genan Holding A/S

• ETR Group

• Lakin Tires West

• Renelux Cyprus

• Scandinavian Enviro Systems

• L and S Tire Company

• Probio Energy International

• West Coast Rubber Recycling

• Emanuel Tire

• Lehigh Technologies

• Tire Disposal and Recycling

• Reliable Tire Disposal

• Front Range Tire Recycle

• Globarket Tire Recycling

