Global Blood Meal Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Process, Application, by Regions.

Global Blood Meal Market was valued US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ 2.24 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5 % during forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Blood Meal market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global Blood Meal market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major factors behind the growth of the global blood meal market are the rise in disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased demand for animal proteins, increase in demand for aquaculture products and growth in feed production. Further, the increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals is also boosting the global blood meal market.

However, some of the restraints found in the industry are high operational, raw material costs, and stringent regulatory framework, which are supposed to be the challenges to face for key players in the industry in forecast period.

Increase in demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals is expected to offer tremendous opportunities for the growth of the global Blood Meal market.

Based on the source, the poultry blood segment is expected to dominate the blood meal market during the forecast period. Poultry blood is the most preferred raw material, which is used to produce blood meal due to its high amino acid content, particularly Lysine.

Based on the application, the poultry feed blood segment held the largest share of the applications in global blood meal market in 2017. The demand for poultry products is on the rise in developing countries of the Middle East & Africa as well as countries such as India, Brazil and China.

The porcine feed segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Blood meal is high in crude protein and is generally used as a protein source in diets for porcine. In growing pigs, blood meal partially replaces soybean meal in maize- and soybean-based diets. Feeding growing pigs with fermented blood meal, in combination with molasses, allows the same feed intake, growth, and feed conversion efficiency as soybean meal.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share in the blood meal market during the forecast period. The rise in disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased demand for animal proteins in the Asia Pacific countries is projected to drive the blood meal market in the coming years. In addition, increasing consumption of livestock products such as eggs, meat, and milk in the US, is projected to boost the blood meal market in North America.

Scope of Global Blood Meal Market

Global Blood Meal Market, by Source

• Poultry

• Porcine

• Ruminant

Global Blood Meal Market, by Process

• Solar Drying

• Drum Drying

• Ring & Flash Drying

• Spray Drying

Global Blood Meal Market, by Application

• Poultry Feed

• Porcine Feed

• Ruminant Feed

• Aqua feed

Global Blood Meal Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Blood Meal Market

• TerraMar Ingredients LLC

• West Coast Reduction Ltd.

• Valley Proteins Inc.

• Ridley Corporation Limited

• Allanasons Pvt Ltd

• The Boyer Valley Company

• FASA Group

• Sanimax

• APC, Inc.

• Apelsa Guadalajara

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blood Meal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blood Meal Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blood Meal Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blood Meal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blood Meal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blood Meal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blood Meal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blood Meal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blood Meal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blood Meal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blood Meal Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

