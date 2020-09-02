Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Usage, End User and Region.

Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 2.52% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.



Back table and cart covers is a flame resistant, stain resistant, antistatic, odor resistant, antimicrobial, and vinyl coated covers which is mostly used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic & research institutes.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for back table and cart covers with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Growing awareness about healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs) between hospital staff is projected to fortify the demand for back table covers. A hike in sales of back table and cart covers is also attributed to increasing number of patients deciding for minimally-invasive surgeries, given their benefits above outdated surgeries, like shorter hospital stays, minimal pain, and better recovery time. Through a rising patient base demanding excellence care, hospitals and surgical centers operate under the pressure of making an ‘infection-free’ surgical environment, meaning, long-term provision opportunities for market players in back table and cart covers landscape. However, on the downside, disposal concerns regarding contaminated medical supplies, including back table and cart covers, could add uncertainties to the long-term growth of the landscape. The stringent regulatory maze analyzing the superiority of back table and cart covers is likely to present yet additional barrier for market players.

The report on global back table and cart covers market covers segments such as product, usage, end user and region. The product segment includes back table covers, and cart covers. The usage segment is further sub-segmented into disposable covers, and reusable covers. In 2018, disposable covers segment dominated global back table and cart covers market due to increasing awareness about health & hygiene, disinfected environment during operating room procedures, and prevention of HAIs and SSIs are major factors driving the segment in the back table and cart covers market. Based on end user, the global back table and cart covers market is sub-segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and others. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment dominated the global back table and cart covers market in 2018. This is due to an increase in the number of multi-specialty hospitals, globally. Additionally, increase in the number of surgeries at hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers across the global is a key factor driving the hospitals & diagnostic centers segment in the back table and cart covers market.

Based on regional segment, the global back table and cart covers market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to account for a leading share of the global back table and cart covers market during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from hospital-acquired infections. Furthermore, the existence of major players and early implementation of new products lift the back table and cart covers market in Europe. The back table and cart covers market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a prompt pace in the next few years. India, China, and Latin Korea are anticipated to high beneficial markets for back table and cart covers in the near future.

Key players operating in the global back table and cart covers market are 3M, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Halyard Health, SW Med-Source, David Scott Company, Lac-Mac Limited, TIDI Products, and Ansell Healthcare LLC.

Companies functioning in the global back table and cart covers market involve in research and development, as well as strategic collaborations and partnerships for new product launches to expand their product offerings and customer base.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global back table and cart covers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global back table and cart covers market.

Scope of the Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market

Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market, By Product

• Back Table Covers

• Cart Covers

Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market, By Usage

• Disposable Covers

• Reusable Covers

Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others

Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Back Table and Cart Covers Market

• 3M

• Cardinal Health

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Halyard Health

• SW Med-Source

• David Scott Company

• Lac-Mac Limited

• TIDI Products, LLC

• Ansell Healthcare LLC.

