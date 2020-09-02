Europe Vertical Farming Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Growing mechanism, Equipment Type and Geography.

Europe Vertical Farming Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US $ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Europe Vertical Farming Market is segmented into growth mechanism, component and country .By growth mechanism, Europe Vertical Farming Market divided into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. Based on Equipment Type, the market is classified into Lighting, Building Material, Irrigation Component, Sensor, Climate Control, and Others. Based on Countries, the Europe vertical farming market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21749

Growing consumer demand for organic foods, foods free from pesticides and inherently modified organisms is the major driving force of the Europe Vertical Farming Market. The utility of artificial lighting to augment the yield, health and growth rate of plants united with lower dependency on weather for production is boosting the market growth. High costs of lighting equipment and incessant maintenance requirement are hampering the growth in the Europe Vertical Farming market.

Lighting system segment with the LED is expected to dominate the growth in Europe vertical framing market.

Lighting system devices use an LED lighting system which produces a dual-band colour spectrum and maintains efficiency and low heat dissipation in vertical farming

The aeroponics growth technology is projected to grow at the high rate CAGR during the forecast year owing to it facilities faster plant growth and more number of plants within less time than the plants under normal conditions.

Some of the major key players in the Europe Vertical Farming Market include, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and Green Sense Farms, LLC, AeroFarms, Urban Crops Solutions, Illumitex, Inc.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21749

Scope of the report for Europe Vertical Farming Market

By Growth Mechanism

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

By Equipment Type

• Lighting

• Building Material

• Irrigation Component

• Sensor

• Climate Control

• Others

By Country

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe.

Key Players in Europe Vertical Farming Market

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Sky Green Ltd.

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• American Hydroponics

• Hort Americas

• Agrilution

• Green Sense Farms, LLC

• AeroFarms

• Urban Crops Solutions

• Illumitex, Inc.

Table of Contents

Europe Vertical Farming Market

1. Preface

2. Research Objectives

2.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

3. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3.1. Report Assumptions

3.2. Abbreviations Used

3.3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

4.1. Europe Vertical Farming Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Indicator

5.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunities

5.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

5.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.3.6. SWOT Analysis

6. Europe Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Europe Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

6.2. Europe Vertical Farming Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.2.1. Germany

6.2.2. U.K.

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. Spain

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Europe Vertical Farming Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-vertical-farming-market/21749/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com