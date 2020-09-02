Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Deployment Type, Service, Solution, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Cloud-based collaboration software rises the workforce productivity as the documents can be easily accessible from anytime and anywhere. Cloud-based collaboration software plays an important role in the software industry, as it is especially popular with software developers supporting source code and holding formatting of several kinds of programming languages.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding cloud-based collaboration software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in cloud-based collaboration software market.

The driving factors of the global cloud-based collaboration software market are the increasing the number of enterprises that are implementing services of cloud-based collaboration software which includes software-as-a-service. Another factor is that it ensures that the complete documentation is reserved in the same place so that the track of different versions of attachments is kept. Low cost and workforce productivity are also fuelling the growth of the market positively. However, high internet dependency and lack of data security are hampering the market growth.

Unified communication & collaboration is expected to boost the growth of the forecast period. Unified communication & collaboration software helps to keep the documents at the same workplace, which decreases the user’s work to keep a track on these documents at various workplace. It allows the employees, clients, suppliers and various other users to coordinate task and share information in real time including fax, SMS, and email.

Hybrid cloud is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. Hybrid cloud usages the features of both private and public cloud. Hybrid cloud aids in decreasing the deployment cost. Agility, security, and compliance are some of the key benefits of hybrid cloud. Startups and small to medium scale businesses adopt hybrid cloud for data recovery and for backups. Small to medium scale businesses are usually using cloud-based collaboration software which encourages their growth in the market.

Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India accounted for the fastest growing market of cloud-based collaboration software in 2017. Increasing demand for cloud servers and policies such as BYOD among enterprises aids in stimulating the growth of cloud-based collaboration software market in Asia Pacific. In Europe, the market of cloud-based collaboration software is increasing exponentially as there is rise in technology penetration and enterprises are focusing to offer better customer experience to gain competitive benefit.

Scope of the Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market by Deployment Type

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market by Service

• SaaS

• PaaS

• Consulting

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market by Solution

• Unified Communication & Collaboration

• Document Management System

• Project & Team Management & Enterprise Social Collaboration

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market by Enterprise Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large enterprises

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market by Vertical

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government

• Others

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market

• Microsoft Corp.

• Google

• Slack Technologies Inc.

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• Jive software Inc.

• Mitel Networks Corporation

• Box Inc.

• Aspect software

• Cisco systems

• Oracle

