Global Cloud Billing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Provider, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region

Global Cloud Billing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

Cloud Billing Market

Cloud Billing Market is a technology that generates bills from resource usage data using a set of predefined billing policies.

High demand for centralized and convergent billing solutions, billing operations, and the need to lower operating and capital expenditure are some of the factors expected to drive the cloud billing market during the forecast period. The transition from on-premises to cloud-based billing, continuously changing technology and lack of awareness are some of the restraining factors would hinder the growth of the cloud billing market.

Cloud billing market is segmented by type, provider, application, organization size, industry vertical and region. While using types, cloud service billing segment is classified into Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning and Others. Among these, the cloud service billing market is expected to reach at the XX % of CAGR during the forecast period, as the demand for cloud billing market has raised and advancement in cloud technology has increased the customer base significantly in the billing market.

Based on application, the Customer Management is likely to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as companies are focusing on customer retention and customer feedback and looking for ways to enhance their customer experience.

Among verticals, Media and Entertainment vertical is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to a rise in the need for adoption of digital channels. Furthermore, the telecommunications and ITES sector is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR in future, as this sector is at the forefront while adopting cloud-based technologies.

Based on regions, cloud billing market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to have a larger cloud billing market share during the forecast period, owing to a rise in adoption of cloud-based technology. However, APAC is one of the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR for cloud billing market, owing to the rise in a cloud-based solution, increase in need to focus on customer relationship management.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud Billing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Billing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cloud Billing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Cloud Billing Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Billing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Cloud Billing Market

Cloud Billing Market, by Type

• Subscription Billing

• Metered Billing

• Cloud Service Billing

• Provisioning

• Others

Cloud Billing Market, by Provider

• Cloud Service Provider

• Telecom and Communication Service Provider

• Managed Service Provider

Cloud Billing Market, by Application

• Account Management

• Revenue Management

• Customer Management

• Others

Cloud Billing Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

• Large enterprise

Cloud Billing Market, by Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecommunications & ITES

• Retail

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing

• Public sector and Utilities

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Cloud Billing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America

Key Players of Cloud Billing Market

Zuora Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

NEC Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

CGI Group Inc

Amdocs Inc

Oracle Corporation

Chargebee

Aria Systems, Inc.

Talligent

Cloudability

Utilibill

SAP SE

Ericsson

Netcracker Technology

Huawei Technologies

Cerillion PLC

Tech Mahindra Limited

Redknee Solutions Inc.

Asiainfo, Inc.

Major Table Cloud Billing Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Cloud Billing Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Cloud Billing Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Cloud Billing Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

