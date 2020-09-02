Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Application and Region.

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global cloud based drug discovery platform market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global cloud based drug discovery platform market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The various growth drivers associated with the cloud based drug discovery market globally are the various developing technology, for instance, machine learning and artificial intelligence enable better discovery and formulation of drug around the world. The many regional healthcare companies are collaborating with the international healthcare market players in order to adopt cloud based technologies which will enable better discovery and identification of diseases.

Cloud-based drug discovery platform can be accessed by various devices that are computers, notebook, and mobiles. Concerns regarding infrastructure compatibility issues and issues pertaining to interoperability of applications with devices are the challenges of the market. Current trends of the cloud based drug discovery platform market are an upsurge in the implementation of cloud-based platforms in the healthcare sector across the North America region and increasing adoption of cloud-based mobile applications for collaborative drug discovery.

The pharmaceutical companies segment is the dominating end user segment in the cloud based drug discovery platform market globally. The constantly increasing demand for a drug from the various pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the market growth of the cloud based drug discovery platform.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific has the highest market share of the global cloud based drug discovery platform market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period timeline. Life sciences companies in the Asia Pacific region are adopting clinical cloud platforms to introduce innovative technologies with improved operational productivity, efficiency, and enhanced speed of clinical trials. Clinical cloud platforms offer better services and inject new vigour in the drug development process. Additionally, Pharmaceutical and biotech retailers in North America are focusing on boosting their drug development process using cloud platforms, without compromising safety.

Scope of Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market, by Type

• PaaS (Platform as a Service)

• SaaS (Software as a Service)

• IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market, by Application

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals

• Biotech Vendors

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market

• IBM

• Accenture

• Tata Consultancy Services

• SAS Institute

• BioXcel

• Cloud Pharmaceuticals

• WuXi AppTec

• Dassault System

• Acelot

