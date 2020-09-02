Global Cloud Discovery Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography.

Global Cloud Discovery Market was valued US$ 768.60 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Cloud Discovery MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cloud Discovery Market Dynamics:

Rising adoption of the multi-cloud environment has improved the demand for cloud discovery solutions. Increasing need to efficiently manage the security of IT infrastructure and applications running in the dynamic Information Technology environment are some of the major driving factors expected to propel the cloud discovery market around the world. Furthermore, strict government regulations and rules is one of the major factors that hamper the growth of cloud discovery market.

The Global Cloud Discovery Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Cloud Discovery Market.

Global Cloud Discovery Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Global cloud discovery market is segmented by components, organization size, vertical and region. Based on the Component, Global cloud discovery market is divided primarily in services and solutions. In terms of organization size, the Global cloud discovery market is categorized into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises Vertical segment is categories in BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, and Retail & E-commerce.

The solution segment is further subdivided into application discovery and infrastructure discovery. Among these, the application discovery is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as it allows IT, administrator, to discover unmanaged cloud applications which are used by members of the organization. It helps administrators to control unauthorized access to potential data leakage, to corporate data and security risks inherent in the application. In terms of vertical segment, the retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of around XX.XX % during the forecast period owing to retailers endeavor to reduce cost and improve efficiency. Managing large distributed infrastructures and application assortments has become gradually expensive and complex for the IT departments. Retailers are destructively pursuing the use of cloud computing, principally for cost reduction, speed-to-market, and superiority benefits.

Global Cloud Discovery Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. North America is expected to hold larger market share during the forecast period owing to huge usage of cloud application and infrastructure as well as a large number of vendors offers services and solutions in this region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is projected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of cloud discovery. Asia Pacific region is responsible for the presence of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises that are implementing low-cost cloud-based technologies to achieve control over their cloud applications and IT infrastructure and in-depth visibility. Geographically Global cloud discovery market is spread by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Cloud Discovery Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Cloud Discovery Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Cloud Discovery Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Cloud Discovery Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Cloud Discovery Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud Discovery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Discovery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cloud Discovery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Discovery Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the report for Global Cloud Discovery Market

Global Cloud Discovery Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Cloud Discovery Market, by Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprise

Global Cloud Discovery Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Travel & Hospitality

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Government

• Retail & Ecommerce

Global Cloud Discovery Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Cloud Discovery Market

• AlienVault

• ASG Technologies

• BMC Software

• Certero

• CipherCloud

• Cisco Systems

• Connectwise

• iQuate

• Kmicro

• ManageEngine

• McAfee

• Movere

• Nephos Technologies

• NetSkope

• Nuvalo

• Perpetuuiti

• Puppet

• Qualys

• ScienceLogic

• ServiceNow

• vArmour

• Virima Technologies

• WhiteHat Security

• Ziften

• Zscaler

