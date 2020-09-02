India Footwear Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Mode of Sale and By End User.

India Footwear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

India is the second largest footwear producer in the world. Changing buying nature and enhanced demand from the existing drives the India footwear market. Rising disposable incomes and new entrants into workforce are propelling the market growth. Rising fitness and fashion trend has greatly influenced footwear styling and growth. Consumers are widely using sneakers and flat shoes for regular wear due to the comfort factor concerned with these products.

Based on the product, the Indian footwear market is segmented into Casual, mass, active/sport, leather and non-leather. Buying shoes for special occasions started becoming a fashion. The casual segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% in the Indian footwear market during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of sale, Retail segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increased penetration of digital technologies and smartphones has brought instant awareness for Indian consumers about the latest global trends. Online channel is increasing its footprint in the Indian footwear market. Internet retailing is growing mainly due to Indian consumers changing shopping behavior. However consumers were sceptical of buying footwear online without physically checking the product thereby hindering the online sales growth.

Based on the end-user, Men’s segment is growing at a CAGR of 10 % over the coming years. In 2018, Men’s segment accounted for around XX% of sales in the footwear segment as against women’s share of XX%. Women are pushing the domestic demand on the upside, however, is growing at a much faster CAGR of 20 %. Women’s segment is benefited owing to shift to branded offerings.

Bata, Metro, Liberty, Ajanta, Khadims, Paragon, Action, Sreeleather, Catwalk and Mochi are key player of Indian Footwear market. Indian Footwear market is held by Adidas, Nike, Puma, Lotto, Reebok, and expectation of the newer entrants ASICS, Sketchers, Crocs, Salomon and many more has begun to pose challenges.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global India Footwear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global India Footwear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global India Footwear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global India Footwear Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Footwear Market

India Footwear Market, by Product:

• Casual

• Mass

• Active/Sport

• Leather

• Non-Leather

India Footwear Market, by Mode of Sale:

• Online

• Offline

India Footwear Market, by End User:

• Women

• Men

• Kids

Key Player Analysed in India Footwear Market:

• Bata

• Metro

• Liberty

• Ajanta

• Khadims

• Paragon

• Action

• Sreeleather

• Catwalk

• Mochi

