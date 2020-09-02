Global Cloud Engineering Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Organization Size, Service Type, Deployment Model, Service Model, Vertical, and Geography.

Global Cloud Engineering Market is expected to reach USD20.40 Billion by 2026 from USDXX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Cloud engineering is the application of engineering restraints to cloud computing. It takes a methodical approach to disquiets of commercialization, standardization, & governance of cloud computing applications. In practice, it controls the methods & tools of engineering in conceiving, developing, operating and maintaining cloud computing systems & solutions. It is about the process of designing the systems necessary to control the power & economics of cloud resources to solve business problems.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand to accelerate the product release cycle time are trending the global cloud engineering market. Though, issues related to regulatory compliance will confine the global cloud engineering market growth.

Global Cloud Engineering Market is segmented by organization size, service type, deployment model, service model, vertical, and geography. Based on vertical Retail & consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals owing to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product & service portfolios to the consumers. Cloud engineering supports in designing & implementing well-organized solutions for whole addition of multiple shopping channels & presenting exclusive shopping experience to the connected customers. The need to increase sales, consumer satisfaction, brand image, and growing the data generation is

forcing the retail & consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.

Deployment mode segment is categorized by private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. Public cloud segment is expected to have highest growth during forecast period. Lower costs & greater efficiency than on-premises & increasing adoption of server less computing will fuel the Public cloud segment growth.

APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Cloud Engineering Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising awareness, growing need for efficient computing framework and shifting of workload to cloud environment in this region will fuel the Cloud Engineering Market in APAC region.

Scope of the Global Cloud Engineering Market:

• Global cloud engineering market, by Organization Size

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Global cloud engineering market, by Service Type

o Consulting and Design

o Cloud storage

o Training and education

o DevOps

o Integration and migration

o Cloud security

• Global cloud engineering market, by Deployment Model

o Public cloud

o Private cloud

o Hybrid cloud

• Global cloud engineering market, by Service Model

o Infrastructure-as-a-service

o Platform-as-a-service

o Software-as-a-service

• Global cloud engineering market, by Vertical

o Telecommunication and IT Enabled Services (ITES)

o Government and defense

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare and life sciences

o Retail and consumer goods

o Energy and utilities

• Global cloud engineering market, by Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

• Key Players in Global Cloud Engineering Market:

o Sogeti

o Aricent

o Engineering Ingegneria

o Trianz

o ITC Infotech

o GFT

o Infosys

o Nitor

o Calsoft

o Rapidvalue

o Vvdn

o Searce

Major Table Cloud Engineering Market of Contents Report



1.1 Preface

1.2 Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Highlights

1.4 Research Objectives

1.5 Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Secondary

2.3.1.1 Paid

2.3.1.2 Unpaid

2.3.2 Primary

2.4 Analyst tools and models

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market, By Organization Size

3.1.2 Global Cloud Engineering Market, By Service Type

3.1.3 Global Cloud Engineering Market, By Deployment Model

3.1.4 Global Cloud Engineering Market, By Service Model

3.1.5 Global Cloud Engineering Market, By Vertical

3.1.6 Global Cloud Engineering Market, By Region

4. Global Cloud Engineering Market Overview

4.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Market Definition, Segmentation and Scope of Study

4.2 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Porter’s Analysis

4.5 Global Cloud Engineering Market, PESTEL Analysis

4.6 Global Cloud Engineering Market, SWOT Analysis

4.7 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Key Findings

4.7.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Top Wining Strategies

4.7.2 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Top Investment Pockets

4.7.3 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Top Impacting Factors

4.8 Global Cloud Engineering Market Ecosystem Mapping

4.9 Global Cloud Engineering Market, Business Case Study

