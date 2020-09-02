Global Cloud ERP Market – Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026), by Component, by Business Function, by Vertical, by Organization Size, by Region.

Global Cloud ERP Market was valued atUSD 22.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD 40.57 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Cloud ERP Market Drivers:

• Increasing adoption of ERP software to increase transparency and operational efficiency of organizations.

• High perforation of cloud based deployment model is boosting the ERP Software market growth.

• Managing resources efficiently and integration of organizational activities are some of the major features of ERP software.

• Increasing operational complexity and rapid changes in business processes are some of the major challenges faced by businesses organizations. To overcome these challenges, business organizations are rapidly adopting ERP software.

• Adoption of cloud and mobile applications.

• Increasing demand from aerospace & defense and government utilities owing to requirement of streamlined processing in industries is expected to fuel growth over the forecast period.

• Increasing number of SMEs in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil is expected to propel the Cloud ERP Market over the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cloud ERP Market Restrains:

However, some of the factors such as high implementation cost, availability of open source applications restraining the Cloud ERP Market.

Global Cloud ERP Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global Cloud ERP market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the MEA& Africa.

North America is expected to contribute highest market share at a xx% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of cloud ERP solution vendors across the US and Canada.Companies in the region are increasingly adopting cloud ERP systems in order to improve collaboration among multiple departments and to manage different applications such as human resource, financials, and supply chain efficiently.

Moreover, APAC is anticipated to show potential growth opportunities in the ERP market, due to the wide presence of small- and medium scale enterprises that are turning towards cloud ERP solutions to efficiently manage their business processes, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore.

Global Cloud ERP Market Recent Highlights

• Oracle Corporation, added AI to its Oracle ERP Cloud and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud to offer intelligent process automation.

• Microsoft continues to invest heavily in Dynamics AX, and it shows in the user interface, financials, projects module, global support and cloud performance running on Microsoft Azure.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Cloud ERP Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cloud ERP Market.

Scope of Global Cloud ERP Market

Global Cloud ERP Market Segmentation by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Cloud ERP Market Segmentation by Function

• Accounting

• Finance

• Sales and Marketing

• Inventory and Order Management

• Human Capital Management

Global Cloud ERP Market Vertical

• Manufacturing & Services

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government Utilities

• Aerospace and defense

• Telecom

• Other

Global Cloud ERP Market Segmentation by Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Medium enterprises

• Small enterprises

Global Cloud ERP Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Global Cloud ERP Market

• Oracle (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• Microsoft (US)

• Infor (US)

• Unit4 (Netherlands)

• Workday (US)

• Sage Software (UK)

• Epicor (US)

• QAD Inc. (US)

• Plex Systems (US)

• Acumatica (US)

• Deltek (US)

• Rootstock Software (US)

• IQMS (US)

• Ramco Systems (India)

• IBM, Microsoft

• Aptean

• Syspro

