Global Cloud Microservices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Organisation Size and Region.

Global Cloud Microservices Market is expected to reach USD1880 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

Microservices are an architectural approach for making cloud applications which are built as a set of amenities and each amenity runs in its own process and communicates through application programming interface (API). Services can be written in any language. Services are independently scalable deployable and upgradable. Each service can be independently scaled to demand without consuming unnecessary resources.

Security and compliance are some of the major factors that may restrain the growth of the Cloud Microservices Market. Driving Factors Such as proliferation of the microservices architecture, customer-oriented business, and digital transformations are expected to drive the growth of the Global Cloud Microservices Market during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Microservices Market is segmented by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. The component segment is sub segmented into platform and services. Among services, training, support and maintenance service segment are expected to reach at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period, as these services enable service providers to offer continuous support and training session to users. Also, these services help to resolve business complexities.

While using deployment mode, the hybrid deployment model is expected to have a XX market size during the forecast period, as it offers more control, reduced risk, cost efficiency, and better performance. The hybrid cloud is an integrated service that uses both private and public cloud with an orchestration between the 2 cloud services.

Among verticals, the retail and eCommerce vertical are expected to hold the XX market size during the forecast period. Retailers are adopting cloud computing, big data analytics, social media networks, and digital stores. Hence, there will be a high adoption of cloud microservices methodologies in the eCommerce and retail vertical due to its benefits, such as improved operational efficiency, simple architecture, easy deployment, accelerated time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.

Regions are segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. Among these, APAC is expected to register for XX% CAGR during the forecast period. North America have developed economic countries like US and Canada, and their focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cloud Microservices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Microservices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cloud Microservices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Microservices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cloud Microservices Market Report:

• Global Cloud Microservices Market, by Component

o Platform

o Services

• Global Cloud Microservices Market, by Deployment Mode

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

• Global Cloud Microservices Market, by Organisation Size

o Large Enterprises

o Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Global Cloud Microservices Market, by Industry Vertical

o Retail and eCommerce

o Healthcare

o Media and Entertainment

o BFSI

o IT and ITES

o Government

o Transportation and Logistics

o Manufacturing

o Telecommunication

o Others (Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)

• Global Cloud Microservices Market, by Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Latin America

Key Players in Global Cloud Microservices Market

• AWS (US)

• CA Technologies (US)

• Contino (UK)

• CoScale (Belgium)

• IBM (US)

• Idexcel (US)

• Infosys (India)

• Kontena (Finland)

• Macaw Software (US)

• Marlabs (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Netifi (US)

• NGINX (US)

• OpenLegacy (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Pivotal Software (US)

• RapidValue Solutions (US)

• RoboMQ (US)

• Salesforce (US)

• SmartBear Software (US)

• Software AG (Germany)

• Syntel (US)

• TCS (India)

• Unifyed (US)

• Weaveworks (UK)

Major Table Cloud Microservices Market of Contents Report

1. Introduction

1.1 Preface

1.2 Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Highlights

1.4 Research Objectives

1.5 Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Secondary

2.3.1.1 Paid

2.3.1.2 Unpaid

2.3.2 Primary

2.4 Analyst tools and models

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Global Cloud Microservices Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Cloud Microservices Market , By Component

3.1.2 Global Cloud Microservices Market , By Deployment Mode

3.1.3 Global Cloud Microservices Market , By Organisation Size

3.1.4 Global Cloud Microservices Market , By Industry Vertical

3.1.5 Global Cloud Microservices Market , By Region

4. Global Cloud Microservices Market Overview

4.1 Global Cloud Microservices Market, Market Definition, Segmentation and Scope of Study

4.2 Global Cloud Microservices Market, Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Porter’s Analysis

4.5 Global Cloud Microservices Market , PESTEL Analysis

4.6 Global Cloud Microservices Market , SWOT Analysis

4.7 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Key Findings

4.7.1 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Top Wining Strategies

4.7.2 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Top Investment Pockets

4.7.3 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Top Impacting Factors

4.8 Global Cloud Microservices Market Ecosystem Mapping

4.9 Global Cloud Microservices Market , Business Case Study

