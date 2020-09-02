Europe IoT Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Europe IoT Services Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.



The segments considered under the scope of the report includes type (professional, and managed), vertical (manufacturing, retail, it & telecom, transportation & logistics, utilities, healthcare, energy, others), and geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others).

Europe IoT services market, Managed ServicesMaximize Market Research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Europe IoT Services Market outlook. Report encompasses the Europe IoT Services Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Europe IoT Services Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain market positioning of competitors.

Connected products involve the formation and sale of products that have smart, connective components. The IoT technology enables manufacturers to enhance products with components that collect data which can then be sent to the cloud for analysis. IoT innovations are pushing huge growth especially across the value chain and services. The intersection of people, data and intelligent machines have a far-reaching impact on productivity, efficiency and operations across different industries in Europe.

The UK is home to a rapidly increasing community of companies that are developing and commercialising IoT component technologies, products and services. These are already having a huge impact on businesses, homes and individuals’ lives – refining things for the better living. The healthcare & social care, manufacturing, and transportation & logistics are some of the verticals that have monitored the highest growth among all other verticals for the given forecast period in Europe and especially in UK.

The IoT is now being used effectively by a number of businesses in the health and social care sector, including companies that are developing smart medical diagnostic and treatment devices, platforms and services. The profitability encompassing the application of IoT services revenue can be understood from the 30% growth of Telit, one of the key companies to boost the IoT services market in Europe, reaching around $26 million in 2017.

User-facing applications, services and solutions are being designed by companies for business, public administration or customers. It is the most heavily populated part of the IoT value chain with more than 70% of the companies in the market providing some kind of enterprise- or consumer facing application or service. Consulting and management services are some of the key growth sectors for the Europe IoT services market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe IoT services market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe IoT services market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe IoT services market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe IoT services market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

• Europe IoT services market, Type:

o Professional Services:

 Consulting, Designing & Integration

 Support & Maintenance

 Infrastructure

 Others

o Europe IoT services market, Managed Services:

 Security Management

 Network Management

 Data Management

 Device Management

 Others

• Europe IoT services market, Vertical:

o Manufacturing

o Retail

o IT & Telecom

o Transportation & Logistics

o Utilities

o Healthcare & Social Care

o Energy

o Others

Europe IoT services market Key Players operating in the market:

• AT&T

• Telit

• CGI

• Ridgewall

• Accenture PLC

• Atos SE

• Capgemini S.A.

• Tufin

• Cisco

• Vodafone

• T-Systems

• Relayr

• Wusys

• Arkessa

• Subex Ltd.

• Telent GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Europe IoT Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Europe IoT Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Europe IoT Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Europe IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Europe IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Europe IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Europe IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe IoT Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Europe IoT Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Europe IoT Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Europe IoT Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Europe IoT Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-iot-services-market/10880/

