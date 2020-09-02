Global Smart Pole Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Installation, Application and Region

Global Smart Pole Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The smart pole is intellectual light poles, which assist to resolve multiple urban issues. It has the ability to integrate software controls, electronics, and sensors, which can able to transfer data to the end-user.

The Smart poles market experiencing significant growth owing to their ability of multifunctioning which are aiding government and other private-sector holders to solve the urban problems effortlessly. The smart poles are generally in focus as they are deployed using the solar-powered energy generation units for its working as this can permit the deployment of the smart poles in remote areas like an architectural location.

On the other hand, smart pole needs high initial investment as compared to other street lights which can act as a hurdle in the growth of the global smart pole market.

The sensor segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Growing requirement for traffic management, tracking weather conditions and on-road accidents are expected to increase demand for sensors.

The public places are expected to share significant growth in the India smart pole market during the forecast period. Smart poles are expected to offer many benefits like internet connectivity, announcement speakers, and charging points to assist tourists visiting the public places. It also helps to reduce the infrastructure and installation costs for separate devices. Additionally, the usage of solar-powered smart poles is expected to enable the installation of smart poles in remote public places like architectural sites.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific smart pole market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the government initiatives by presenting new ways in order to reduce energy usage and reduce costs. For example, in India Bhopal city has launched a public-private partnership (PPP) based smart poles and intelligent street lights project under the smart cities’ mission. The project comprises the installation of 400 smart poles across the city. The smart poles have features like high-speed Wi-Fi and environment sensors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global smart pole market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global smart pole market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Smart Pole Market

Global Smart Pole Market, By Component

• Lighting Lamp

• Communication Devices

• Lamp Controller

• Sensors

• Software Market

Global Smart Pole Market, By Installation

• New installation

• Retrofit installations

Global Smart Pole Market, By Application

• Highways and Roads

• Railways

• Harbors

• Public Place

• Others

Global Smart Pole Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Pole Market

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

• General Electric Company

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Cree, Inc.

• Mobile Pro Systems

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Syska LED Lights Private Limited

• Virtual Extension Ltd

• Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Goldspar Australia Private Limited

• Sunna Design

• Lumca Inc.

• Neptun Light, Inc.

• Shanghai Sansi Technology Co., Ltd.

