Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, End-Use Industry, Technology and Region

Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 4.8 % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market. The growing demand for exploration and production (E&P) activities in the oil and gas industry, along with the rising consumption of petrochemical products across emerging countries, is expected to propel the market share of oil and gas separation equipment. The global market is likely to flourish in the wake of high yield from recently equipped hydrocarbon reserves, with tight gas, Coal Bed Methane (CBM), and shale gas in conjunction with the increasing E&P practices in ultra-deep and deep subsea environments. Technological advancements in oil and gas separation equipment are expected to add new opportunities for major companies operating in the market during the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, structural complexities of this equipment and high installation cost are major restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the oil and gas separation equipment market to a significant extent.

Market Segmentation:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done extensive research for the global oil and gas separation equipment market and provides the report with a detailed study of the market by various segments. Based on technology, the gravitational separation segment held the largest market share of XX.42% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.9% to reach US$ XX.67 million by 2027. Because of the wide adoption of the gravitational separation method due to its lower and effectiveness operating cost.

By product, the three-phase separators segment holds the largest market XX% share in the oil and gas separation equipment market owing to the use of these separators in various functions required for the treatment of gas, oil, and water in the separation unit. Three-phase separators offer benefits over two-phase separators in terms of optimum pressure and liquid sealing.

Regional Market:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the oil and gas separation equipment market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America’s oil and gas separation equipment market was valued at US$ XX.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.5 by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The demand for oil fields in North America is on the increase on account of the rising number of mature fields and increasing energy consumption. Recently, the North America oil and gas industry spent significantly on both offshore and onshore reserves. The increasing CBM and shale gas production in the region is also boosting the oil and gas industry. Also, burgeoning offshore E&P activities, coupled with new exploration in the Bakken oilfield, is expected to boost market growth for the upcoming years.

On-Going Developments:

In Feb 2019, McDermott secured front end engineering and design (FEED) agreement from Woodside Energy. The company will also offer a floating production unit (FPU) which contain dehydration, gas separation unit, compressing along with Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) regeneration and water handling.

In June 2017, Schlumberger successfully acquired Enviro Voraxial Technology (EVTN) Voraxial Separator with a patent trademark related to technology. Voraxial Separator is an in-line turbo-separator offers a cost-effective method to efficiently separate large volume of solids and liquids.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market

Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market, By Product

• Two-phase separators

• Three-phase separators

• Scrubber

• Others

Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market, By End-Use Industry

• Onshore

• Offshore

• Refineries

• Other

Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market, By Technology

• Gravitational Separation

• Centrifugal Separation

Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Oil and Gas Separation Equipment Market

• Alfa Laval

• BNF Engineering Pte Ltd

• Worthington Industries

• Burgess-Manning, Inc.

• ACS Manufacturing Inc.

• ATLAS Oil & Gas Process Systems Inc

• Honeywell International

• Godrej Process Equipment

• HAT International, Valerus

• Valerus

• Amacs

• Doyle Dryers LLC

• McDermott secured

• Schlumberger

