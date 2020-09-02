Global Cloud Workload Protection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Solution, by Service, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.39 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Cloud Workload Protection Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Cloud Workload Protection Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.

The key driving factor for this market include the rising adoption of the multi-cloud strategy, growing necessity to fortify the enterprise network against unprecedented strikes and unauthorized, simplified installation for distributed enterprise networks and centralized policy management,

The policy and compliance sub segment among vertical segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the swift development in an efficient policy management that allows the segmentation necessities for compliance with various regulations, including Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Health Insurance Portability

Geographically, the Global Cloud Workload Protection Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to various factors, such as growing adoption of cloud workload protection solutions and services, and advanced cyber security attacks are expected to be the major driving factors for the growth of the cloud workload protection market in this region. The increased Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expenditure in the government infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud Workload Protection market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Workload Protection market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cloud Workload Protection market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Workload Protection market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market, by Solutions:

• Monitoring and logging

• Vulnerability assessment

• Policy and compliance management

• Threat detection and incident response

• Others

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market, by Service:

• Training, consulting, and integration

• Managed services

• Support and maintenance

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market, by Vertical:

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Retail and consumer goods

• Government and public sector

• Energy and utilities

• Media and entertainment

• Others

Global Cloud Workload Protection Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Cloud Workload Protection Market includes:

• Dome9

• Cloudpassage

• Guardicore

• Evident

• Hytrust

• Mcafee

• Logrhythm

• Symantec

• Sophos

• Tripwire

• Trend Micro

Major Table Cloud Workload Protection Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

6. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solutions

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Value Share Analysis, by Solutions

6.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solutions

6.5. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis, by Solutions

6.6. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solutions

7. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vertical

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vertical

7.4. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Analysis, by Vertical

7.5. Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vertical

