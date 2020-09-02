Global Cloud-Based BPO Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global Cloud-Based BPO Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.70 % during a forecast period.

Cloud computing in the BPO industry is offering several benefits in the management of business processes of companies, which includes the optimization and automation.In the current cloud-based BPO market scenario, the technological innovations and advancements are leading to the digital disruption and transformation for organizations and the BPO industries. Businesses are offering a service-oriented approach instead of investing in packaged applications from inbound call centers. Cloud-based services are helping to reduce time or energy resources on business logic, data processing, regression-testing, and deployment headaches. Additionally, the technology-enabled transformation offers significant opportunities for the global cloud-based BPO market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the technological complexities of the cloud environment are expected to limit the growth in the global cloud-based BPO market. For instance, the low-slung performance of a cloud network application can result in stuck loading of pages for end-users. Additionally, the security issues and data privacy concerns are expected to hamper the growth in the global cloud-based BPO market.

The organizations across the globe are focusing on the adoption of a digital workplace, which empowers productivity, flexibility & mobility, and usages of modern communication tools. The transformation of the process from legacy systems to cloud system in the business processes is playing an important role across the organizations.

The HR service segment is projected to reach around US$ XX Mn by 2026, with a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of cloud technologies like SaaS (Software as a Service) technology in enterprises across the globe is boosting the growth in the global cloud-based BPO market. The HR solutions and services are helpful to small enterprises to reduce administration time and empower them to focus on long-term business goals. The Cloud-based BPO software solution delivers better access. Additionally, a cloud-based service offers business outsourced systems to keep information about the employees joining and exiting.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global cloud-based BPO market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the rise in demand for cost-effective business processes in the region. In the developing economies of the Asia Pacific, the adoption of the cloud-based BPO is increasing because of its wide usage in the small and medium scale enterprises for outsourcing services. Cloud BPO service providers are focusing on the requirement to ensure the innovative data security measures to gain the confidence of the customers. With an introduction of cloud computing, BPO provider is looking at an additional service-oriented approach to services, which are expected to boost the market growth.

The key players in the global cloud-based BPO market are engaging in offering reliable and cost-effective services across numerous industries like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail, IT and telecommunications, and healthcare. The key players, which are operating in the end-user verticals are preferring the incorporation of the BPO as a part of their business strategy to raise their profitability.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud-Based BPO Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud-Based BPO Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Cloud-Based BPO Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud-Based BPO Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Cloud-Based BPO Market

Global Cloud-Based BPO Market, By Type

• Human Resource

• E-Commerce

• Finance and Accounting

• Customer Care

• Sales & Marketing

• Others

Global Cloud-Based BPO Market, By Application

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Food and Beverage

• Power & Energy

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Cloud-Based BPO Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cloud-Based BPO Market

• CGI Group, Inc

• Capita plc

• WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

• Accenture

• Capgemini SE

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• Xerox Corporation

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

• Genpact Ltd

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• HPE

• DXC Technology Company

• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

• Atos SE.

• ADP LLC

• CA Inc.

Major Table Cloud-Based BPO Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Cloud-Based BPO Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Cloud-Based BPO Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Cloud-Based BPO Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

