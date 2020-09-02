Global Cloud-Based PLM Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Application, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.12% during the forecast period.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Overview:

Cloud is widely known as an Internet-based system which operates on data of product and its interrelated facts & information from the foundation or from very initial stage to the end of product lifecycle. Cloud based PLM is an abbreviation for cloud based portfolio management application, which guarantees the safeguard of customers as they are functioning on a trustworthy platform during the product lifecycle. Cloud-based PLM provide several benefits like, monitoring and tracking the record while product development which can be used in future as well, hence it is largely adopted by the worldwide manufacturers. It also supports to supplement resources with better planning and plan financial limits. The report presents the analysis of Global Cloud-Based PLM Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Dynamics:

The worldwide growing demand for cloud-based PLM solutions is driving the market growth. The rise in demand can be attributed to factors such as customer management, integration into ERP system, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, managing re-engineering in real-time, and vendor management. All these applications are estimated to boost the market in the forecasted timespan. Today, the enterprises primary objective is enriching their customer experience with the aim to retain the existing customer as well as to maximise the customer base, for which ERP integration and customer management applications play an important role. Cloud-based PLM not just assists to retain customers but provide a solution to maintain healthy customer relationship for future perspective. Thus, cloud-based PLM market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in forecasted period 2020-2027. But the high cost need to invest in its initial implementation is emerge as a restraining factor for market growth. The timely maintenance and higher charges required for any up gradation are the major challenges for players in the market through which they are consistently trying to overcome.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Regional Analysis:

As per 2019, North America was the dominating regional segment with revenue US$ XX Bn and is estimated to remain major contributor during forecast period growing with CAGR XX%. North America is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 owing to the rapidly growing adoption rate of cloud-based PLM in several industries. Asia Pacific is likely to observe noteworthy growth at CAGR XX% during forecasted period. The development in the IT infrastructure and largely growing outsourcing trend is boosting the Asia Pacific market growth. In addition, mounting requirement of cloud-based application also drives the cloud-based PLM market in this region. The economic development in countries such as China, Japan and India are also major contributing economies in the global cloud-based PLM market. The report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global market is segmented on the basis of vertical as energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive and transportation, telecommunication and IT, retail and consumer goods, and others. Among which, in 2019, the telecommunication and IT vertical segment dominates the global market with revenue share of US$ XX Bn. This segment is expected to experience healthy CGAR of XX% during forecasted timespan, owing to exponential rise in acceptance of cloud-based PLM across the globe. On the basis of applications, the global cloud-based PLM market is further categorized in several sub segments. Among all, the segment customer management is the leading segment and accounts for the largest market share with US$ XX Bn in the global market. The rising focus towards customer satisfaction and to meet their exact requirement customer management is demanded most in several industries, which will accelerate the growth of the market in the forecasted duration. All the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud-Based PLM Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Report:

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market, By Application

• Portfolio Management

• Product Data Management

• Collaborative Design and Engineering

• Customer Management

• Others

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

• Large enterprise

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market, By Vertical

• Aerospace and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer goods

• Energy and Utilities

• Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

• Telecommunication and IT

• Automotive and Transportation

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Others

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market

• Razorleaf Corp.,

• Arena Solutions, Inc.,

• Oracle Corporation,

• Autodesk, Inc.,

• Siemens AG. Others key competitors are

• Accenture PLC,

• Infor, Inc.,

• Aras,

• Key Innovator,

• PTC, Inc.,

• Dassault Systèmes,

• SAP SE.

