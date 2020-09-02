Coating Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis By Application, By Formulation, By Region for Forecast Period (2019-2026)

Global Coating Resins Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5 % during a forecast period.

An increase in demand for architectural coatings, construction, decorative coatings, industrial, automotive, and marine coatings, and vehicle sale for aesthetically appealing furniture are expected to drive the growth in the global coating resins market. The growth in the in economy of the developing countries, purchasing power are expected to boost the market growth.

Hardness, stain resistance, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and fire resistance, are the properties of resins in coatings. Resins delivers gloss retention, quick drying times, and superior weathering to coatings market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Waterborne coating resins are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. These resins emit low volatile organic compound has low toxicity and air emissions. They are considered as cost effective less dependent on additives, thinners, and hardeners. These magnificent benefits of water borne coating resin are growing the market. Formulation of water borne resin includes marine, coil, wood, metal packaging, and printing ink industries.

Acrylic Resins contributes one third of the coatings resin market at present witnesses the highest share for coating resins market. Acrylic is also used as adhesives, paper coatings, textile industry and many more. Acrylic Resin is followed by Alkyd Resins which contribute one fourth of the overall market.

The architectural segment is expected to contribute significant share in the global coating resins market followed by automotive segment. The significant share in the market is attributed to the rise in construction activities in emerging economies across the globe. The building and construction industry is expected to increase the largest formulation for coating resins during the forecast period.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global coating resins market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the end-user industries in the region. Rise in number of development plans taken by the market key players to increase their presence are expected to boost the market growth in the region. Rapid construction activities in emerging economies like India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to propel the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Coating Resins Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Coating Resins Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Coating Resins Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Coating Resins Market make the report investor’s guide.

Coating Resins Market, By Product Type:

• Acrylic

• Alkyd

• Vinyl

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Amino

• Unsaturated Polyester

• Saturated Polyestere

• Others

Coating Resins Market, By Formulation Type:

• Waterborne

• Powder

• High Solvents

• High Solids

• UV Cure

Coating Resins Market, By Application Type:

• Architectural

• Automotive

• furniture

• Others

Coating Resins Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Coating Resins Market :

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Momentive Specialty Chemicals

• Royal DSM NV

• BASF SE

• The Valspar Corporation

• Arkema S.A.

• PCCR USA

• Nuplex Industries

• Allnex

• Evonik

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Bayer A.G.

• Worldwide Resins & Chemicals Sdn Bhd

• PT. Inawan Chemtex Sukses Abadi

• DIC Corp.

• Royal Chemie Indonesia Tbk

• Akzo Nobel N.V

• PT. Citra Resins Ind.

• PT. Diachem Resins Indonesia

• Eternal Resin Co. Ltd.

Major Table Coating Resins Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Coating Resins market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Coating Resins market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Coating Resins market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Coating Resins market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

6. Global Coating Resins market Analysis and Forecast, by Product type

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Coating Resins market Value Share Analysis, by Product type

6.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product type

6.5. Coating Resins market Analysis, by Product type

6.6. Coating Resins market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product type

7. Global Coating Resins market Analysis and Forecast, by Application type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Coating Resins market Value Share Analysis, by Application type

7.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application type

7.5. Coating Resins market Analysis, by Application type

7.6. Coating Resins market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application type

