Global Superconducting Wire Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Type, End User Industry, and by Geography

Global Superconducting Wire Market was valued US$ 820.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1690.2 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.



Major factors behind the growth of global superconducting wire market are synergies of high voltage transmission end user Industry and high efficiencies, growing demand for superconductor based MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) system. Also development in computer chip designing technology leading to higher demand for superconducting wire market. High operating cost at low voltage in power distribution system and lack of reliability are limiting the growth of superconducting wire market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The High Temperature semiconductor segment is projected to dominate the superconducting wire market. Because of high temperature semiconductors require cheaper cryogenic systems for cooling the wire to attain superconductivity and used for induction heater magnets. Low temperature semiconductor used for MRI magnets, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) magnets, accelerator magnets, fusion magnets. So low temperature semiconductor is major dominated segment of superconducting wire market.

The energy end user industry segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Development of smart cities and strict energy-efficiency standards will likely to drive the overall energy segment, which is estimated to create new revenue pockets for the superconducting wire market during the forecast period.

Asia pacific is expected to be the growing region for superconductor wire market because of factors like continuous expansion of MRI, investment in robust energy storage and transmission technology help to grow the superconducting wire market in Asia Pacific region. It is referred to be the fastest growing market for superconducting material owing to the large number of upcoming projects for nuclear reactors in emerging economies. North America market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR. North America region is very active in the field of superconductivity since the beginning and is continuously making improvements in this technology to make it more feasible for the practical use.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the superconducting wire market. It does via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The forecasts featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By undertaking so, the research report assists as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, types, and end user industry.

Leading players in the global superconducting wire market include American Superconductor Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., and Superconductor Technologies Inc. Contracts & agreements was the strategy most commonly adopted by the top players, constituting 60% of the total developments from 2013 to 2016. It was surveyed by new product & technology launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, End User and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Superconducting Wire market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Superconducting Wire Market

Global Superconducting Wire Market, By Type

• High Temperature Semiconductor

• Low Temperature Semiconductor

• Medium Temperature Semiconductor

Global Superconducting Wire Market, By End User Industry

• Energy

• Medical

• Research

• Defense

• Transportation

Global Superconducting Wire Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Superconducting Wire Market

• Fujikura Ltd

• American Superconductor Corporation

• Furukawa Electric Co

• Superconductor Technologies Inc

• Bruker Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Superox

• Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

• Japan Superconductor

• Phoenix Contact

• Fuji Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Superconducting Wire Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Superconducting Wire Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Superconducting Wire Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Superconducting Wire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Superconducting Wire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Wire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Superconducting Wire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Superconducting Wire by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Superconducting Wire Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Superconducting Wire Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Superconducting Wire Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

