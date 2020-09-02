Global Pipe Insulation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Material type, Application, and Region

Global Pipe Insulation Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding pipe insulation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in pipe insulation market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Pipe insulation is the way toward insulating pipes with foam wraps, flexible films, some coatings or some other rigid insulation products to protect them from heat, water or moisture, chemical interactions, corrosion, breakage or damages during shipping etc. In past couple of years, the global pipe insulation products market witnessed many innovative technological and economic developments and improvements. The global pipe insulation products market is much diversified with many applications and wide assortment of products. Pipe insulation products are widely used power transmission industry, in chemical industry, energy and paper industry, agriculture, building and construction, automotive, electronics and electrical industry, food and beverage industry, etc. Pipe insulation products can be unbending as well as flexible. They use crude materials like stone wool, polyethylene, glass fiber, chemical coatings, rubber, aluminum foil, wood etc.

Increasing environmental safety awareness is affecting the global pipe insulation products market. Labors health safety is a high priority in energy, chemicals, Industrial, and power and other manufacturing industries. Pipe insulation products aids requirement of efficient and long life sustainable production and manufacturing plants. This factor is likewise true for automotive. Constantly growing applications of pipe insulation products in different end use industries is driving the demand of global pipe insulation products market in the forecast timeframe.

Based on material type, the Rockwool material leads the highest share and expected to spur the growth in terms of value in pipe insulation during the forecast period. The Rockwell material is non-flammable in nature and high compressive strength and can be used in pipes for maximum temperature of 620 C, drive its demand in various application of pipe insulation. Moreover it is sustainable and does not cause any harm to the environment.

In terms of application, Industrial application is expected to lead the pipe insulation market during the forecast period. The necessities of insulation in industries like Industrial, chemicals, and food processing among others drives the global market for the pipe insulation during the timeframe. Rapid industrialization in regions such as APAC and South America are likely to increase pipe insulation in various process industries.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest pipe insulation market in 2017 and expected to lead in the forecast period. Growing demand for energy systems, rapid industrialization are projected to fuel the growth of pipe insulation market in the forecast timeframe. Moreover shifting of manufacturing plants of North America and Europe to Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of manufacturing sector which in turn the spur the demand of pipe insulation market in forecast period.

Global Pipe Insulation Market Scope:

Global Pipe Insulation Market, By Material Type:

• Rockwool

• Fiberglass

• Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate Foam

• Elastomeric Foam

Global Pipe Insulation Market, By Application:

• Oil Industry

• Industrial

• District Energy System

• Building & Construction

• Others

Global Pipe Insulation Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Pipe Insulation Market:

• BASF SE

• Rockwool International A/S

• Owens Corning

• Saint-Gobain

• Kingspan Group

• Armacell International S.A.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Johns Manville

• Knauf Insulation

• Covestro AG

• Itw Insulation Systems

• L’isolante K-Flex S.P.A

• Wincell

• NMC SA

• Gilsulate International, Inc.

• Sekisui Foam

