Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type, and Geography

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market was valued US$ 7.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting bio-based platform chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The global market for bio-based platform chemicals market has witnessed significant evolution over the past few years owing to an increase in demand in the face of raised demand from industries, rising regulations on the use of conventional petroleum-derived chemicals, and the increase in inclination of consumers on environment-friendly products.

However, the high popularity and well-rooted application areas of fossil-fuel products continue to challenge the growth prospects of the market to a certain degree. Nevertheless, encouraging government reforms and attempts made for rising awareness among consumers could help companies operating in the global bio-based platform chemicals market gain traction.

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various products segments to the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market size. Based on the type, C-3 chemicals accounted for the highest consumption in 2017, owing to its unique property of getting converted into various other useful chemicals such as alcohols, acids, and resins. C-5 chemicals form the second most significant group in the bio-based chemicals market with glutamic acid as a major contributor apart from levulinic acid, itaconic acid, and xylitol.

Region-wise, North America is the largest regional market for global bio-based platform chemicals market, Asia-Pacific is also an equally important market as it represents the second largest and region market with highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market in Latin America will be chiefly driven by the increase in prices of raw materials required for the production of petroleum-based chemicals, raised numbers of reforms, and increased awareness among consumers.

European government’s emphasis on the development of the bio-based sector along with many strategies and policies to achieve sustainable economic growth is expected to foster the product demand in the region. Commission Expert Group for bio-based products, European Innovation Partnerships (EIP), Circular Economy Package, and flagship initiative under Europe 2020 strategy are some of the major factors contributing to the regional market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global bio-based platform chemicals market

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market, by Type

• C-3

• C-4

• C-5

• C-6

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market

• Myriant Technologies LLC

• BASF

• Itaconix Corporation

• Cargill Incorporated

• Lucite International Group

• Royal DSM

• BioAmber Inc.

• INNEOS

• Alpha Chemika

• Braskem

• Aktin Chemicals Inc.

• Braskem

• DowDuPont

• Evonik Industries AG

• GF Biochemicals

• Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• LyondellBasell Chemicals

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

• Novozymes

• PTT Global Chemical Public Company

• Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

• Yantai shanshui chemical technology Co. Ltd.

• Yield10Bioscience Inc.

