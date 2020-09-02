Large-scale LNG Terminals Market -Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, By Technology, End-User and Geography

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

The Large-scale LNG Terminals Market offers huge growth opportunities across developing as well as developed economies. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is one of the most commercially-viable energy solutions adopted by developing economies in the Asia Pacific to fulfill their energy requirements.

The Large-scale LNG Terminals Market is expected to register major growth owing to the increase in demand for LNG across the world. The rise in the need for the development of small and large scale terminals for LNG enhances market growth worldwide. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is a form of methane that has been converted in liquid form for easy storage and transportation. Liquefied natural gas is an increasingly important part of the global natural gas market and accounted for 30% of the Large-scale LNG Terminals Market in 2017. Growing demand for LNG in the marine and transportation sectors has provided new opportunities for the large-scale LNG sector.

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market can be segmented into type, technology, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the offshore segment is anticipated to expand in the forecasting period due to the availability of liquid gas is high. The major player in the Large-scale LNG Terminals Market is concentrated to extract the petroleum product will boost the demand for the offshore segment. In terms of technology liquefaction segment expected to propel in the forecasting period due to rise in healthcare and chemical industry in the global market. Based on end-user commercial segment fuel the market. The industrialization in developing countries like India, China, and South Korea will consume the more liquefied nature gas as arrow material for manufacturing finished goods will increase the demand for Large-scale LNG Terminals Market.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for Large-scale LNG Terminals Market throughout the forecast period, primarily due to an increase in demand for LNG in the region. North America ranked second in terms of market share, accounting for 18.39% of the global market for large-scale LNG terminals in 2017. Increase in consumption of LNG and a decrease in the production of oil and gas are the major factors which would make Asia Pacific one of the most attractive markets for large-scale Large-scale LNG Terminals Market in the near future.

Some of the key prominent market players in the Large-scale LNG Terminals Market are Linde AG, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Santos Limited, Chevron Corporation, PETROLEUM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS), Statoil ASA, ConocoPhillips Company, Gasum Oy, Rosneft, Nippon Gas Co.

Market Scope

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market, by Type

• Onshore

• Offshore

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market, by Technology

• Liquefaction

• Regasification

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market, by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Large-scale LNG Terminals Market:

• Linde AG

• Royal Dutch Shell plc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Santos Limited

• Chevron Corporation

• petroliam nasional berhad (PETRONAS)

• Statoil ASA

• ConocoPhillips Company

• Gasum Oy

• Rosneft

• Nippon Gas Co.

• Cameron LNG

• BP

• Reliance

• Indian Oil Corporation

