Global Cognitive Media Market – Application Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, and Geography

Global Cognitive Media Market was valued US$ 497.40 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Automation of workflow in the media sector, an increasing demand for specialized content creation, deployment of cognitive computing for contesting for detecting illegal content, increasing number of start-ups in the media industry using artificial intelligence are some of the major drivers for the cognitive media market. Cognitive media applications offer customer retention, predictive analysis, content management, network optimization, recommendation and personalization, security management. Furthermore, lack of regulations and standards in the increasing unstructured data together with lack of artificial intelligence skilled experts for assisting in the integration of cognitive solutions are limiting the growth in the cognitive media market.

The global cognitive media market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment mode, technology, application, and region. Based on the component, the global cognitive media market is divided into solutions and services. The cognitive media market by deployment type is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Technology segment is categorized into deep learning, machine learning and natural language processing.

Based on the application, the global cognitive media market is segmented into customer retention, content management, security management, and network optimization recommendation and personalization predictive analysis. The content management application segment is expected to hold the XX% market share in the global cognitive media market. Major media firms are adopting artificial intelligence technology for the content management application for enhanced customization and personalization, which helps to lead customer engagement.

By organization size, small and medium-sized enterprises segment are expected to grow at a higher growth rate. Growing demand for enhanced content for publicizing and automated workflows in the small and medium-sized media enterprises and the adoption of artificial intelligence based technology, which provide powered solutions for media accelerates the growth in the cognitive media market.

Geographically, the global cognitive media market is segment in to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the XX% market share of the cognitive media market inn 2018 owing to increased investments in the cognitive media market. Growing demand for artificial intelligence technologies for various applications, such as content management, personalization, and recommendation, network optimization, customer retention, and predictive analysis are driving the growth in cognitive media market by North American enterprises media.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cognitive Media Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cognitive Media Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cognitive Media Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cognitive Media Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Cognitive Media Market

Global Cognitive Media Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Cognitive Media Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small Enterprise

Global Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Cognitive Media Market, By Technology

• Deep Learning and Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

Global Cognitive Media Market, By Application

• Customer Retention

• Content Management

• Security Management

• Network Optimization

• Recommendation and Personalization

• Predictive Analysis

Global Cognitive Media Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Cognitive Media Market

• Microsoft

• Google

• AWS

• Adobe

• IBM

• NVidia

• Salesforce

• Baidu

• Crimson Hexagon

• Veritone

• Bytedance

• Acrolinx

• Zeta Global

• Kitewheel

• Clarifai

• Axle.ai

• Albert

• Kenshoo

• Spotad

• Valossa

• Emarsys

• Soundhound Inc.

• Video Intelligence

• MiQ

• Phrasee

• NewsRx

• TrendKite

Major Table Cognitive Media Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Cognitive Media Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Cognitive Media Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Cognitive Media Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Cognitive Media Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

