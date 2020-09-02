Global Flame Arrestors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Geography

Global Flame Arrestors Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



A flame arrester is also referred as spelled arrestor, deflagration arrester or flame trap. It is a device that breaks fuel combustion by extinguishing the flame. The strict safety norms and regulations in industries and increasing of shale gas and tight oil activities are driving the global flame arrestors market. Furthermore, deficiency of government monitoring of industrial safety in emerging economies is a chief restraint for the market.

This restraining factor is predominantly prevailing in Asia Pacific region, especially in developing economies China, India, and Indonesia where small and mid-sized key players selected for threat prevention equipment such as gas blanketing systems to save costs than installing risk protection equipment like flame arrestors. These are the factors, which liming the growth in the global flame arrestors market.

Equipment used in an unsafe environment is mandatory to be certified by authorities that are accountable for favourable electrical equipment. Different countries have different regulations norms and specifications for the certification of equipment, it becomes a challenge for the key players of flame arrestors to enlarge into different regions. The testing and certification procedure also requests to be complete for each country.

Safety regulations and norms are compulsory for all industries, predominantly oil & gas and chemical, and every nation has its own safety regulations, norms, and strategies in place for various industries. Specifically, end-user industry such as oil & gas, mining, chemical, and pharmaceuticals are required to fulfill with industrial safety regulation standards as approved by the organization. As an agreement of these norms, it is compulsory for end-user industries to install effective and efficient unsafe control systems include safety valves, gas blanketing equipment, and flame arrestors.

Pipeline segment is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Various types of flame arrestors can be used in piping systems which helps to flow pressure. These products are very important in pipelines resonant flammable mixtures, as the risk of fire is high. They operate by interfering the burning wave by sinking the flame facade by means of a heat sink which has thin passageways and a high surface-to-volume ratio, which includes woven wire gauze, wire screen, metal honeycomb.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global flame arrestors market during the forecast period.

Sustained investments in refinery expansion and construction of stowage terminals and tank farms are driving the growth of flame arrestors in this region. The rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and chemical industries in the region are also contributing a major share in the global flaming arrestor’s market growth. Lack of effective monitoring of safety equipment in emerging economies is restraining the growth in the flame arrestors market. The increasing manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boom global flame arrestors market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Global flame arrestors market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the

Global flame arrestors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report Global Flame Arrestors Market

Global Flame Arrestors Market, By Type

• In-line

• End-of-line

Global Flame Arrestors Market, By Application

• Storage Tank

• Pipeline

• Incinerator

• Ventilation System

• Others

Global Flame Arrestors Market, By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Metals & Mining

• Pharmaceutical

• Waste-to-energy Plant

• Others

Global Flame Arrestors Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Flame Arrestors Market

• Emerson

• Elmac Technologies

• Protectoseal

• Tornado Combustion Technologies

• BS&B FlameSaf Limited

• Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH

• Luidyne Instrument

• Parker

• Pentair Safety Systems

• ACME Valves Industries

• Kingsley

• Enardo

• Ergil

• Groth Corporation

• L&J Technologies

• Morrison Bros. Co.

• Westech Industrial

• Motherwell Tank Protection

